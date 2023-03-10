The Boiler Upload Game Wrap is sponsored by Lafayette's own Reindeer Shuttle. Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago's O'Hare Airport from Purdue's campus as well as five shuttles per day to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Reindeer Shuttle saves you the drive and lets you relax before you catch your flight. We offer multiple pickup and drop off locations both on campus and at area hotels. Book your next ride today! Interested in driving for Reindeer Shuttle? We are actively seeking both part- and full-time drivers to join our team as we grow strategically. We offer flexible, full, and part-time schedules. For more information apply here.

Purdue advances to the Semi-Finals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey was called for a technical in the final minutes of an ugly game, but Purdue was eventually able to pull away from Rutgers, 70-65 , behind a pair of strong shooting performances from Mason Gillis and David Jenkins Jr. to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.



Mason Gillis had 20 points and 9 rebounds for Purdue, leading a Boilermaker squad that trailed by double-digits in the early minutes of their first Big Ten Tournament game against Rutgers.



David Jenkins Jr. provided a spark off the bench with 12 points on a perfect 4 of 4 shooting, and Zach Edey had another double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.



But this game was marred by questionable officiating and a late game scrum that saw Paul Mulcahy hold onto a dead ball tie up and then flopping to the ground when Edey came to intervene for his teammate. Edey was eventually assessed a technical as Rutger's desperate attempt to comeback with their back court pressure came up short to the Big Ten Champions.



Edey had a relatively quiet game for his standards with 16 points and 11 rebounds.



Derek Simpson led Rutgers with 18 points but was just 5 of 16 from the field.



Purdue will play the winner of Michigan State and Ohio State in the semi-finals.



After a rough start defensively, Purdue locked down on that end holding Rutgers to 40% shooting from the field.



Zach Edey never got going, but Purdue's bench provided a spark, particularly David Jenkins Jr., who knocked down three three-pointers, including back to back shot clock expiring pull-up jumpers.



Mason Gillis was Purdue's star with his second 20-point performance of the season. He did it while going 7 of 8 from the field and 2 of 3 from three.



Rutgers' offensive rebounding kept them in the game late, out rebounding Purdue on the offensive glass 13-12.

1st Half

Purdue and Rutgers played for the second time this season with Rutgers getting the best of a 13-0 Purdue team at Mackey Arena early in the season.



Rutgers started by turning the ball over on the first possession when Derek Simpson dribbled baseline and stepped out of bounds.



But their press immediately caused issues for Purdue, forcing Brandon Newman into a turnover at half court, but Newman hustled back and stole the ball back from Rutgers.



Both teams started missing early, but a Clifford Omoruyi post-up led to the first points of the game when the big man reached under the basket and around Zach Edey to hit a reverse lay up to go up 2-0 for Rutgers.



Zach Edey responded with Purdue's first make, a hook shot from the post.



Rutgers found Paul Mulcahy open in the corner and the guard knocked down his first three of the game to give the Scarlet Knights a 5-2 lead.



Purdue turned the ball over again on an entry pass and Derek Simpson got free on a drive and drew a foul on Fletcher Loyer. It was Loyer's first foul and he knocked down both to take a 7-2 lead.



Loyer then turned it over for Purdue and Rutgers got a dunk for Clifford Omoruyi on the other end.



Braden Smith would get on the board for Purdue, getting into the lane and getting a lay up to go to cut Rutgers lead to 9-4.



Derek Simpson would get open in the corner and knock down a three for Rutgers, pushing their lead to 8 points.



Mason Gillis would get free throws after grabbing an Edey missed shot, and get fouled but would only convert one of two free throws to move the game to 12-5.



Purdue lost Mulcahy for another three and Rutgers would go up 10 points.



Braden Smith would turn it over on a drive and Ethan Morton would stop a Caleb McConnell lay up in transition, but Rutgers would get open on a Cam Spencer lay up on the in bounds to go up 17-5.



Zach Edey would get a bucket with another hook shot for Purdue to cut the deficit to ten again.



McConnell was called for a charge and David Jenkins Jr. hit a big three for Purdue off the bench.



Purdue's defense looked to turn itself up a notch when Trey Kaufman-Renn forced a steal but Brandon Newman turned it over in transition and Cam Spencer pulled up into a transition three to go up 20-10.



Kaufman-Renn would then find Mason Gillis inside for a lay up to start a Purdue run.



Ethan Morton would find Mason Gillis for a mid-range jumper and David Jenkins Jr. would draw a foul and make a mid-range jumper. His free throw would cut Rutger's lead to 20-17 with just over seven minutes in the first half left.



Braden Smith would find a cutting Mason Gillis on a drive and Gillis would finish a left-handed lay up to get Purdue within one.



But Fletcher Loyer would then miss a wide open three for Purdue and Rutgers would capitalize at the other end with Omoruyi getting a lay up at the rim.



Purdue continued to let points get away from them. Fletcher Loyer was fouled on a drive and Purdue entered the bonus but Loyer missed the front end of the one and one.



Rutgers lead remained 4:28 after a Zach Edey turnover as he attempted to pass out of the post.



But Purdue's defense continued to play better, forcing Rutgers into a shot clock violation.



Mulcahy would bailed out a Rutgers possession after a Loyer missed lay up by hitting a spinning fadeaway to give Rutgers a 24-19 lead.



Newman would then find Edey inside with Omoruyi on his back, Edey would finish a left-handed lay up at the rim and draw Omoruyi's second foul of the game.



Edey's free throw would cut the Rutgers lead to 24-22.



Edey would get another And-1 on the next possession, getting a feed from Gillis as he spun to the hoop and threw down a two-hand dunk.



His next free throw would give Purdue its first lead of the half, 25-24.



Antwone Woolfolk would get his first basket, giving Rutgers a lead back after finishing a lay up on a pick and roll to take back the lead.



Paul Mulcahy was then called for his second foul when he was switched onto Trey Kaufman-Renn in the post. It was Rutgers tenth team foul.



Kaufman-Renn would miss the first and hit the second to tie the game at 26.



Woolfolk grabbed an offensive rebound and finished a hook shot at the rim to give Rutgers a two-point lead.



Purdue had 10 seconds and the final possession. Braden Smith found Mason Gillis at the top of the arc and Rutgers defense was sagged down trying to deny Zach Edey. It gave Gillis enough room to hit his first three of the game, and give Purdue a 29-28 lead going into half.





















2nd Half