Purdue's point guard Smith would play 36 minutes after yesterday's injury and Zach Edey would set the All-Time scoring record for Purdue, but it wouldn't be enough to hold off Wisconsin. The Badgers best the Boilers, 76-75, after a back and forth game ended up in overtime.





Braden Smith's calf injury loomed large over Purdue in the little less than 24 hours since the end of its game against Michigan State and its semi-finals match up with Wisconsin at the Target Center in Minneapolis, but news came out a little over an hour before tip. Braden Smith strained his calf, but he was gonna give it a go for the #3 Boilers as it tried to win its second straight Big Ten Tournament.





Things didn't go according to plan for Purdue if Matt Painter was hoping to take it easy on his star point guard. Zach Edey got called for an early foul on an offensive rebound and then got into it with Wisconsin center, Steven Crowl. Both big men were given a technical foul and less than three minutes into the game, Edey went to the bench with two fouls.



It meant the entire heft of the offense would fall on Braden Smith for good chunks of the first half.



Smith responded, and looked much like his usual self. After knocking down Purdue's first three-pointer of the game, he found Trey Kaufman-Renn for a lay up.



But the absence of Edey kept Purdue from its usual efficiency. Purdue was just 1 of 8 from three while AJ Storr went off for Wisconsin.



Storr knocked down three threes on his way to 14 first half points.



But Smith was able to find Kaufman-Renn for another lay up to end the half and Purdue and Wisconsin would go into the half tied at 36 a piece.



Some history early in the second half, as Zach Edey's hook shot early gave Purdue a 49-47 lead and put Edey tied with Rick Mount as the all-time leading scorer at Purdue.



But Edey would go to the bench and Purdue's offense would struggle without him. Back to back turnovers would lead to four straight Badger points, including a breakaway dunk for Chucky Hepburn after stealing a Mason Gillis pass at the top of the key.



Smith would then create, driving and forcing a rotation before finding Gillis for a three to give Purdue a 52-51 edge. Zach Edey and Myles Colvin combined to block a Storr drive on the next possession.



Then Edey would do it, with a right to left spinning hook shot from 7 feet out. Giving him sole possession of the scoring title at Purdue.

But between Edey setting records, Purdue kept turning the ball over and it allowed the Badgers keep pace.



To add to difficulties for Purdue, Braden Smith picked up his fourth foul on a Chucky Hepburn drive and floater.



Then Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore was left wide open for three, and he hesitated before finally taking the shot to give the Badgers a 58-56 lead with just over four minutes to play.



But Edey was able to get his hand on a Purdue miss and Camden Heide was able to corral the offensive rebound before finding Mason Gillis for a three to give Purdue the one point lead.



Then Edey would find Loyer off a double for three and Purdue's lead would stretch to 62-58 with under three to play.



But a Hepburn step back and a Klesmit lay up would tie the game at 62 with less than two minutes remaining. The game would remain tied when Painter called a timeout for Purdue with 1:00 exactly on the clock after a Mason Gillis rebound off a Tyler Wahl missed three-pointer.





Out of the timeout, Purdue got exactly what it wanted with Smith attacking on a pick and roll and finding Edey who laid it in and drew a foul, knocking down the free throw and giving Purdue the 65-62 lead.



Hepburn would then miss at the rim, and the ball would get knocked around before finding it's way out to AJ Storr who had a chance to tie it after pump faking Smith. But Storr's three went left and the ball would go out of bounds to Purdue.

Purdue would then in bound the ball to Zach Edey who looked to have Smith wide open and heading towards an easy lay up, but a lot of contact wasn't called and the ball got tipped as Edey attempted the pass. The ball went out of bounds and was initially ruled for Purdue, was changed after a length review.



Wisconsin with fresh life would get a Hepburn floater to go at the rim with 6.5 to play, trailing 65-64 as Purdue would call a timeout to set up an in bounds play.



Crowl would foul Edey on the in bounds for the one and one free throws.



Purdue's all-time leading scorer would make the first but miss the second.



Wisconsin would rebound, get the ball forward to AJ Storr who'd call a timeout to set up a final play, trailing 66-64, with 2.7 on the clock.



With Edey guarding the in bounds, it took work but Wisconsin got the ball to Hepburn, who drove by Smith, and got a clean look at the rim. His lay up rattled around and then went in.



Purdue and Wisconsin would go into overtime tied 66-66.

Wisconsin would strike first, but Edey would tie the game on free throws after Tyler Wahl was called for his fifth foul.



With no bigs left, Wisconsin looked to be in trouble as Purdue fed Edey inside and he consistently got to the line, but the Badgers wouldn't go away.



Two Edey free throws would give Purdue a 75-72 lead, but Purdue gave up another Hepburn lay up and then would draw a charge on Braden Smith. It'd give Wisconsin a chance to win with the ball in its hand, and Max Klesmit would drop a floater with four seconds to knock off the Boilers, 76-75 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Zach Edey would end the game with 28 points and 11 rebounds, but 16 team turnovers by the Boilers doom them in the second half and overtime.







