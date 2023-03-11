Https://reindeershuttle.com (Joshua Facemyer)

The Boiler Upload Game Wrap is sponsored by Lafayette's own Reindeer Shuttle. Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago's O'Hare Airport from Purdue's campus as well as five shuttles per day to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Reindeer Shuttle saves you the drive and lets you relax before you catch your flight. We offer multiple pickup and drop off locations both on campus and at area hotels. Book your next ride today! Interested in driving for Reindeer Shuttle? We are actively seeking both part- and full-time drivers to join our team as we grow strategically. We offer flexible, full, and part-time schedules. For more information apply here.

Braden Smith was nearly perfect and Zach Edey went for 32 and 14 as Purdue advances to the Big Ten Tournament game

The Purdue Boilermakers won the Big Ten Conference by three games, their third win in the tournament on Sunday would also give them the Big Ten Tournament title. Purdue handled Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, 80-66.



Zach Edey, Big Ten Player of the Year, was the best player on the floor as he has been all season, and he got help from a true freshman, Braden Smith.



Both teams got off to hot starts, with Roddy Gayle Jr. hitting 5 threes in the first half for Ohio State, and Purdue shot 5 of 6 as a team from the perimeter, but Purdue's size and depth was too much for an Ohio State team missing two starters, Zed Key and Brice Sensabaugh.



Zach Edey didn't shoot the ball well for his standards, making just 12 of 25 attempts, but finished the game with 32 points to go along with 14 rebounds and 3 assists.



Braden Smith was nearly flawless, making all 5 of his shots from the floor, while orchestrating his teams offense. The true freshman had 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists while turning the ball over just once in 30 minutes of action.



Brandon Newman continues to provide Matt Painter with a spark, starting the game off by knocking down a three pointer on Purdue's first possession and going for 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field.



Purdue will now move on to the Big Ten Tournament Championship where they will play either Penn State or Indiana on Sunday afternoon ahead of Selection Sunday.

1st Half

Purdue got off to a much better start against Ohio State with Felix Okpara missing a long jumper and Brandon Newman making a three at the other end to give Purdue a 3-0 lead to start.



Ohio State's first basket came on an alley-oop lay up by Felix Okpara who finished after rolling to the hoop.



Fletcher Loyer then got going for Purdue, getting an open three-pointer from the top of the arc to bounce off the front of the rim then fall in to give Purdue an early 6-2 lead.



Braden Smith then found Zach Edey in the post who hit a hook shot to give the Boilers a six point lead.



Okpara responded again for Ohio State, getting a rebound put back to go down 8-4.



Then Zach Edey got another post look from a Brandon Newman feed and the big man finished a hook shot on the block to give Purdue 10.



Roddy Gayle Jr. drove by Mason Gillis to draw a foul at the rim and made one of two free throws to cut the lead to five. Justice Sueing followed up with the Buckeyes first three-pointer on their next possession and Ohio State's deficit was just 10-8.



Zach Edey then found Caleb Furst for a dunk after an in bounds play, but Ohio State responded again by finding Okpara at the rim for a dunk of his own.



Purdue's lead was just 12-10 but a Braden Smith three pushed Purdue back up 5 five minutes into the game.



But Roddy Gayle Jr. was about to catch fire for Ohio State. He knocked down another three to cut the lead to 15-13.



Edey then found Furst again on the baseline for a dunk after a double-team.



But Gayle Jr. responded with his second three of the game. Purdue's lead was just 17-16.



Edey would miss a long hook shot, but Caleb Furst was there to clean up the miss and finish with his opposite hand to put Purdue up 19-16.



Gayle Jr. got open again off a nice cross-court pass and he hit his third three of the game to tie it at 19.



Isaac Likekele then drove into Fletcher Loyer and drew a foul at the rim. He missed the free throw, but his lay up gave Ohio State its first lead of the game, 21-19.

Back to back possessions for Purdue ended with charge calls against David Jenkins Jr. and Trey Kaufman-Renn.



Ohio State made Purdue pay with Eugene Brown III getting the ball on top and driving to the hoop for a dunk and Ohio State extended its lead to 23-19 halfway through the half.



A long offensive rebound on the Buckeyes next possession would lead to Gayle Jr.'s fourth three of the game and a 26-19 lead.



Trey Kaufman-Renn got on the scoreboard, drawing a foul on a shot in the post and making both free throws to go up 26-21.



Then Justice Sueing kept up the Buckeyes hot shooting with a three-pointer from the right wing that gave Ohio State the 8 point lead.



Mason Gillis then found Zach Edey inside who finished with a two-hand dunk to cut into the Buckeyes lead 29-23.



Fletcher Loyer then did a nice job driving towards the line just to find Zach Edey inside for a lay up to cut the lead to four points.



Likekele responded for Ohio State by hitting a tough floater and putting the Buckeyes back up six.



Zach Edey then cleaned up a Loyer missed jumper and drew a foul. He'd miss the free throw for the And-1.



Braden Smith would then knock down a step back mid range jumper to cut the game to 31-29.



Ohio State was whistled for a Flagrant 1 on the shot after a review where Zach Edey was held by a Buckeyes defender. He'd make both free throws and tie the game at 31.



Zach Edey would go back to the line the next possession and make both free throws to give Purdue the lead back, 33-31.



But Roddy Gayle Jr. couldn't be contained and he hit a step back three, his fifth of the half, to give Ohio State the lead back at 34-33 with just over 3 minutes in the half.



Brandon Newman would draw a charge after a missed hook shot by Edey at the other end.



Edey would finish his next hook shot and Purdue would go up 35-34.



David Jenkins Jr. hot shooting in Chicago would continue, hitting a pull up three off a Zach Edey pick to give Purdue the four point lead and Chris Holtmann would call timeout with the pro-Purdue crowd finally getting into the game.



Purdue's lead was 38-34 with 1:55 remaining in the first half.



Then Brandon Newman got his coach Matt Painter fired up, forcing a five second call and getting Purdue the ball back. Painter would give his guard a big high five in celebration after the play.



Edey would draw another foul and knock down one of two free throws to give Purdue the 39-34 edge.



David Jenkins Jr. continued to provide Purdue with a spark off the bench, knocking his second three of the half down with six seconds on the game clock. He's now 5 of 5 from three in the tournament for Purdue.



Purdue would go into the half with a 42-34 lead.





2nd Half

Purdue's offense started where it left off in the second half.



Purdue got Edey a one on one look in the post and he finished a left-handed hook to give Purdue a 10 point lead.



Sean McNeil got his first basket of the game for Ohio State, pumping and then hitting a fadeaway long two to cut the game to 44-36.



Braden Smith then got going, hitting a floater on a pick and roll drive to put Purdue back up ten, 46-36.



McNeil then drove baseline with the shot clock expiring and Ethan Morton all over him, and hit a miracle fall away jumper to pull the Buckeyes within 8.



Braden Smith responded again

McNeil a prayer fallaway basleine over morton 46-38



Smith's pull up three 49-38 in respond gave Purdue its largest lead of the half, 49-38.



Brandon Newman then got a spinning, fadeaway jumper to go for Purdue late in the shot clock to extend their lead to 51-38.



Roddy Gayle Jr. responded with a floater to pull within 11.



Newman responded again, hitting a step back jumper to give Purdue a 53-40 lead with less than fifteen minutes remaining in the game.



Smith then found Zach Edey cutting wide open up the middle of the paint for an easy two hand dunk to give Purdue the 15 point advantage.



Bruce Thornton would hit an open corner three for Ohio State as the Buckeyes tried to get back in it against the Big Ten Champs and Tournament #1 seed Purdue.



But Zach Edey finished his own miss and put Purdue back up 57-43 with 11 minutes remaining in the game.



Justice Sueing pulled Ohio State within 11, knocking down a three-pointer after OSU got a second look off an offensive rebound.



Sueing drew a foul on Caleb Furst on a drive and would make both free throws to get the Buckeyes within single-digits, 57-48 with Purdue going cold on the offensive end.



Ethan Morton would get fouled bringing the ball up and Purdue would be in the bonus but he'd miss the front end of the one and one.



Thornton would then finish over Edey in the paint to cut the game to 7.



Edey would respond with a hook in the paint over Okpara to give Purdue the 59-50 lead.



Thornton then got fouled with Ohio State going into the bonus with just under 7 minutes in the half and he'd miss his front end free throw.



Okpara would then foul Edey on an attempt at the rim, giving him his fourth foul.



Edey would make both and put Purdue up 61-50 with six and a half minutes to play.



Brandon Newman then fouled Bruce Thornton on a three-point attempt and the freshman guard made the first two, missed the second, but the Buckeyes got their own rebound and Thornton made a jumper off glass for the four-point possession.



Purdue's lead was back down to 7, 61-54.



Edey would then foul after missing a hook shot and send Okpara to the line. Okpara would make the first and miss the second as Ohio State pulled within two possessions.



Edey was fouled by Thornton after a switch and the Big Ten Player of the year made both giving Edey 29 points on the game. Purdue went back up 8 with 4:50 to play.



Braden Smith would provide Purdue with breathing room, hesitating, and then getting to the glass for a lay up. The true freshman had 12 points on 5 of 5 shooting at this point, and Purdue's lead went back up 10, 65-55.



Justice Sueing drew a foul on Ethan Morton and would go to the line with both teams set to enter the double-bonus. He hit both and Purdue's lead was cut to 65-57 with 3:50 to play.



Smith would then draw a charge on Sueing while setting a screen and the true freshman would knock down both to put Purdue up 10.



Braden Smith would then find Brandon Newman in the corner where Newman would drain a three and give Purdue a 70-57 lead with around three minutes remaining.



Newman would miss his next three-point attempt, but Zach Edey would chase down the rebound, finish through contact, and make the free throw to put Purdue up 16 with just over two minutes to play.



Eugene Brown III would hit a three with two minutes on the clock to try and keep the Buckeyes in it, cutting into Purdue's lead, 73-60.



Purdue would turn the ball over and Sueing would drive and draw a foul with 1:31 left in the game. Sueing would make both to cut Purdue's lead to 11.



Brandon Newman would then help break a Ohio State press and get a lay up to go back up 13.



Gayle Jr. would finish around Edey at the other end, but Purdue's 11 point lead would be insurmountable with the Buckeyes having to foul with just 52 seconds remaining.





Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com