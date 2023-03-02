Purdue women's basketball pulled off a historic comeback win in dramatic fashion against Wisconsin to advance to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Boilermakers came back after falling behind by 18 in the second quarter to survive and advance. It was the biggest comeback in Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament history since at least 2005.

Purdue's struggles in Minneapolis in their last outing reemerged for the first ten minutes of tonight's matchup. The Boilermakers could not get anything going offensively in the first quarter, starting the game 0/8 from the field.

Wisconsin could not get out to a comfortable lead for much of the first quarter, primarily due to Purdue's willingness to defend. The Boilermakers' held their opponents to hold Wisconsin to just three points over the first 4:14 of the game.

Abbey Ellis opened up the scoring at the 5:50 mark of the quarter with a reverse layup. The Aussie senior guard was Purdue's only source of offense through the first 10+ minutes. Ellis scored all seven of the Boilermakers' points in the first quarter. The rest of the roster combined to shoot 0/11 from the field during that time.

Purdue forward Caitlyn Harper struggled with the Badgers' defense, who double-teamed the post on every touch in the first half. The Boilermakers' third-leading scorer was 0/4 from the field with three turnovers.

After Ellis made it a 10-7 game, Wisconsin went on a 7-0 run to take a double-digit lead. Julie Pospisilova scored five during the run for the Badgers as she had a game-high 11 points through the first 20 minutes. No other Wisconsin player had more than five in the half.

The turnover troubles then started to compile for the Boilermakers as Wisconsin got out to a commanding lead. Purdue coughed it up 13 times, allowing the Badgers to score 13 points off of those turnovers. The Wisconsin defense kept Purdue out of sync by forcing bad passes and taking advantage of them.

Despite one of their worst shooting halves of the season, the Boilermakers charged back late in the second quarter. After falling behind 30-12 with 4:33 left in the first half, Purdue flipped a switch to help swing the momentum.

The Boilermakers held Wisconsin scoreless over the final four minutes of the half en route to a 9-0 run. Purdue was able to capitalize on Wisconsin's poor shooting to cut the deficit to nine by halftime.