Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Purdue 57, Wisconsin 55
Purdue women's basketball pulled off a historic comeback win in dramatic fashion against Wisconsin to advance to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
The Boilermakers came back after falling behind by 18 in the second quarter to survive and advance. It was the biggest comeback in Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament history since at least 2005.
Purdue's struggles in Minneapolis in their last outing reemerged for the first ten minutes of tonight's matchup. The Boilermakers could not get anything going offensively in the first quarter, starting the game 0/8 from the field.
Wisconsin could not get out to a comfortable lead for much of the first quarter, primarily due to Purdue's willingness to defend. The Boilermakers' held their opponents to hold Wisconsin to just three points over the first 4:14 of the game.
Abbey Ellis opened up the scoring at the 5:50 mark of the quarter with a reverse layup. The Aussie senior guard was Purdue's only source of offense through the first 10+ minutes. Ellis scored all seven of the Boilermakers' points in the first quarter. The rest of the roster combined to shoot 0/11 from the field during that time.
Purdue forward Caitlyn Harper struggled with the Badgers' defense, who double-teamed the post on every touch in the first half. The Boilermakers' third-leading scorer was 0/4 from the field with three turnovers.
After Ellis made it a 10-7 game, Wisconsin went on a 7-0 run to take a double-digit lead. Julie Pospisilova scored five during the run for the Badgers as she had a game-high 11 points through the first 20 minutes. No other Wisconsin player had more than five in the half.
The turnover troubles then started to compile for the Boilermakers as Wisconsin got out to a commanding lead. Purdue coughed it up 13 times, allowing the Badgers to score 13 points off of those turnovers. The Wisconsin defense kept Purdue out of sync by forcing bad passes and taking advantage of them.
Despite one of their worst shooting halves of the season, the Boilermakers charged back late in the second quarter. After falling behind 30-12 with 4:33 left in the first half, Purdue flipped a switch to help swing the momentum.
The Boilermakers held Wisconsin scoreless over the final four minutes of the half en route to a 9-0 run. Purdue was able to capitalize on Wisconsin's poor shooting to cut the deficit to nine by halftime.
After ending the first half with momentum, the Boilermakers continued their improved play coming out of the break. Katie Gearlds got her team reenergized during halftime as Purdue's intensity rose and flipped the script on Wisconsin.
It was Purdue that forced six turnovers in the first five minutes of the second half to slow down the Badgers' offensive attack. Gearlds went without a traditional post player for much of the third quarter and found success with the new lineup.
In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Cassidy Hardin and Lasha Petree hit a pair of big shots to keep Purdue within reach. Hardin knocked down a three from the wing to cut the Wisconsin lead to five.
Avery LaBarbera and Matyson Wilke responded with back-to-back threes as the Badgers looked to be taking back control. Lasha Petree hit a deep three on the next possession to halt the momentum.
Abbey Ellis then got an off-balanced shot to go down while being fouled as Purdue got the deficit back down to five. Ellis came up big once again in the second half. The senior guard scored seven points to help pace the Boilermakers' comeback attempt.
Both teams went ice cold on the offensive end following Ellis' and-one bucket. Neither team scored for the next five minutes before Cassidy Hardin used a pump fake to get to the rim with 16 seconds left in the third quarter. The rarely-seen Hardin two-point bucket made it a 41-38 game heading into the final ten minutes.
To begin the fourth quarter, Wisconsin had two buckets from LaBarbera and Pospisilova to push the lead back to eight with over seven minutes to play.
Ava Learn then left her imprint on this game. After Abbey Ellis missed a three-pointer, Learn cleaned up on the offensive glass and got a putback layup to go. On the other end of the court, she blocked Serah Williams' shot, and Jayla Smith capitalized by knocking down her first three of the game. The Boilermakers got the 18-point deficit all the way down to one with 5:10 to go.
The Badgers did not go away easy, as Pospisilova hit a pair of free throws to maintain the Badgers' lead. Abbey Ellis came up big again as she led a 7-0 Purdue run to give the Boilermakers their first lead of the game. Ellis got a circus shot to fall while being fouled and hit the free throw. Cassidy Hardin then knocked down two free throws, and Purdue gave themselves a 54-50 cushion with over two minutes to play.
Wisconsin had two chances to tie or take the lead in the last 30 seconds of the game. Pospisilova shuffled her feet after catching a pass and was called for a travel to give the ball back to the Boilermakers with 22 seconds left.
Abbey Ellis lost her balance on the next possession and turned the ball over to give Wisconsin another chance. Matyson Wilke used a screen to get an open look and knocked down a three as the Badgers took a one-point lead with 10.8 seconds left.
Katie Gearlds called a timeout to draw up a play for the Boilermakers with their NCAA Tournament hopes on the line. After the inbounds pass, Jeanae Terry drove down the right side of the lane, and without a clear path to the basket, she kicked it to sophomore Jayla Smith. Smith caught the ball on the wing and knocked down the game-winning three to complete Purdue's 57-55 comeback win.
With the thrilling win, Purdue advances to face Caitlin Clark and No. 2 Iowa in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. In their only matchup this season, the Boilermakers fell to Iowa 83-68 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Purdue will look to spring an upset against one of the top teams in the country tomorrow evening.