For the last decade, West Lafayette has had a growing buzz when Wisconsin pops up on the schedule as the Boilermakers try to crack the code that is the Badgers. It's been 20 years since Purdue has beaten the Badgers. While a Friday night matchup was new for the two Big Ten teams with two new head coaches, the results, unfortunately for Purdue, remained the same. It was another setback for Ryan Walters and company on Friday night, dropping their 17th straight game against the Big Ten West rival and third loss on the season. Purdue's disappointing start to the year continues, as the Boilermakers fall to 1-3 on the young season. Boiler Upload shares our biggest takeaways from the Boilermakers' 38-17 defeat at the hands of the Badgers.

Slow start comes back to bite the Boilermakers:

A slow start ultimately left the Boilermakers in a hole that was too steep to dig themselves out of against the Badgers. It's has been a common theme over the last two defeats at Ross-Ade Stadium. In the losses, Purdue has averaged just five points per game in the first half, including just three on Friday night. After receiving the opening kickoff with an opportunity to set the tone, Hudson Card and the offense went three and out in just over a minute. The defense didn't do itself any favors to start the night either. In just under three and a half minutes, Tanner Mordecai and Braelon Allen almost single handedly drove the Badgers down the field as Phil Longo dialed up just one pass on the 8-play scoring drive. Mordecai finished the drive by scampering for 14 yards and the first score of the night, calling back to last week's game and the almost 200 yards Garret Shrader put on the ground from the Quarterback spot for Syracuse. After Wisconsin marched down the field and made it a 7-0 deficit, Purdue got in its own way again. While the offense struggled to pick up yards, Hudson Card and Devin Mockobee had rushes of 15 and 24 yards respectively that were wiped away by holding penalties on Jalen Grant and Marcus Mbow. Through two drives, Purdue had just six yards as an offense. Wisconsin then had a short field on offense following a botched punt by Jack Ansell, giving Mordecai and company the ball at the 38 yard line. Wisconsin quickly stuck again, this time on a six yard scramble by Mordecai to put Purdue down 14-0 early in the first quarter. Luck Fickell's offense ended up scoring once again to essentially put the game out of reach before halftime. Head coach Ryan Walters was none to pleased with how his team got out of the gates for a second straight game. "It's frustrating, because throughout this week's work in preparation, I thought we were poised to come out and do something that hadn't been done in a long time. To start the way we started, there's too much of a gap to make up. I thought we were hesitant and not aggressive in the first half," Walters said. Purdue did respond in the second half with a big third quarter, but as Walters lamented, the deficit proved too large to overcome in the defeat. With the inconsistencies that have plagued the Boilermakers through the first four games of the season, falling behind early has made things even harder.



Badgers' ground attack finds holes in Purdue defense:

Purdue fans remember, but would like to forget the performances of Badger running backs from the past. Whether it was Jonathan Taylor and his 254 yards per game average in three matchups with the Boilermakers, Melvin Gordon's 249 yard showing in 2014 or Montee Ball dominating whenever he lined up against the old gold and black, stopping Badgers running backs has not been a Boiler specialty. Braelon Allen looked to continue that streak against Purdue in his third season. A long and storied tradition of domination on the ground game has been the base of Wisconsin's offense for years. However, with the addition of new offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, the Badgers have the expectations of stretching its offense into the air. The packaging was different on Friday, but the objective early on was the same one that Purdue has had fits with for decades. Wisconsin came out with a run heavy approach to start the game, imposing its will on the Boilermakers. Tanner Mordecai took a page out of Garrett Shrader's book in the first half as Purdue had no answer for the quarterback run. Mordecai had a pair of rushing scores, including runs of 14 and 6 yards to find the end zone and put the Boilermakers behind 14-0 early. "It's as simple as we're calling and having some situational awareness," head coach Ryan Walters said regarding Mordecai's success on the ground. "So, fundamentally and structurally we've gotta look at what we're doing to make sure we have eyes on the quarterback, especially when it's a guy can move the chains with his feet." In last week's defeat against Syracuse, Kevin Kane's defense allowed a season-high 271 yards on the ground, with Shrader accounting for 195 yards on his own. While Mordecai did not have the same sustained success, he opened things up for Wisconsin's running backs, Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. Allen was the bell cow for the Badgers, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdown on just 16 carries. The All-Big Ten performer erupted for a 52 yard run in the third quarter, but largely picked up small gains on the night. The same can be said for Mellusi, who accounted for 39 of Wisconsin's yards on the ground before exiting the game with a gruesome leg injury in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin kept chipping and chipping and chipping away at the run defense of the Boilermakers, ultimately surpassing its average per game with 209 yards on the night, including four total touchdowns.



So close, yet so far: