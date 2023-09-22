Biggest takeaways from Purdue's 38-17 loss to Wisconsin
For the last decade, West Lafayette has had a growing buzz when Wisconsin pops up on the schedule as the Boilermakers try to crack the code that is the Badgers. It's been 20 years since Purdue has beaten the Badgers. While a Friday night matchup was new for the two Big Ten teams with two new head coaches, the results, unfortunately for Purdue, remained the same.
It was another setback for Ryan Walters and company on Friday night, dropping their 17th straight game against the Big Ten West rival and third loss on the season. Purdue's disappointing start to the year continues, as the Boilermakers fall to 1-3 on the young season.
Boiler Upload shares our biggest takeaways from the Boilermakers' 38-17 defeat at the hands of the Badgers.
Slow start comes back to bite the Boilermakers:
A slow start ultimately left the Boilermakers in a hole that was too steep to dig themselves out of against the Badgers. It's has been a common theme over the last two defeats at Ross-Ade Stadium. In the losses, Purdue has averaged just five points per game in the first half, including just three on Friday night.
After receiving the opening kickoff with an opportunity to set the tone, Hudson Card and the offense went three and out in just over a minute. The defense didn't do itself any favors to start the night either.
In just under three and a half minutes, Tanner Mordecai and Braelon Allen almost single handedly drove the Badgers down the field as Phil Longo dialed up just one pass on the 8-play scoring drive. Mordecai finished the drive by scampering for 14 yards and the first score of the night, calling back to last week's game and the almost 200 yards Garret Shrader put on the ground from the Quarterback spot for Syracuse.
After Wisconsin marched down the field and made it a 7-0 deficit, Purdue got in its own way again. While the offense struggled to pick up yards, Hudson Card and Devin Mockobee had rushes of 15 and 24 yards respectively that were wiped away by holding penalties on Jalen Grant and Marcus Mbow. Through two drives, Purdue had just six yards as an offense.
Wisconsin then had a short field on offense following a botched punt by Jack Ansell, giving Mordecai and company the ball at the 38 yard line. Wisconsin quickly stuck again, this time on a six yard scramble by Mordecai to put Purdue down 14-0 early in the first quarter.
Luck Fickell's offense ended up scoring once again to essentially put the game out of reach before halftime.
Head coach Ryan Walters was none to pleased with how his team got out of the gates for a second straight game.
"It's frustrating, because throughout this week's work in preparation, I thought we were poised to come out and do something that hadn't been done in a long time. To start the way we started, there's too much of a gap to make up. I thought we were hesitant and not aggressive in the first half," Walters said.
Purdue did respond in the second half with a big third quarter, but as Walters lamented, the deficit proved too large to overcome in the defeat. With the inconsistencies that have plagued the Boilermakers through the first four games of the season, falling behind early has made things even harder.
Badgers' ground attack finds holes in Purdue defense:
Purdue fans remember, but would like to forget the performances of Badger running backs from the past. Whether it was Jonathan Taylor and his 254 yards per game average in three matchups with the Boilermakers, Melvin Gordon's 249 yard showing in 2014 or Montee Ball dominating whenever he lined up against the old gold and black, stopping Badgers running backs has not been a Boiler specialty. Braelon Allen looked to continue that streak against Purdue in his third season.
A long and storied tradition of domination on the ground game has been the base of Wisconsin's offense for years. However, with the addition of new offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, the Badgers have the expectations of stretching its offense into the air.
The packaging was different on Friday, but the objective early on was the same one that Purdue has had fits with for decades. Wisconsin came out with a run heavy approach to start the game, imposing its will on the Boilermakers.
Tanner Mordecai took a page out of Garrett Shrader's book in the first half as Purdue had no answer for the quarterback run. Mordecai had a pair of rushing scores, including runs of 14 and 6 yards to find the end zone and put the Boilermakers behind 14-0 early.
"It's as simple as we're calling and having some situational awareness," head coach Ryan Walters said regarding Mordecai's success on the ground. "So, fundamentally and structurally we've gotta look at what we're doing to make sure we have eyes on the quarterback, especially when it's a guy can move the chains with his feet."
In last week's defeat against Syracuse, Kevin Kane's defense allowed a season-high 271 yards on the ground, with Shrader accounting for 195 yards on his own. While Mordecai did not have the same sustained success, he opened things up for Wisconsin's running backs, Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi.
Allen was the bell cow for the Badgers, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdown on just 16 carries. The All-Big Ten performer erupted for a 52 yard run in the third quarter, but largely picked up small gains on the night. The same can be said for Mellusi, who accounted for 39 of Wisconsin's yards on the ground before exiting the game with a gruesome leg injury in the fourth quarter.
Wisconsin kept chipping and chipping and chipping away at the run defense of the Boilermakers, ultimately surpassing its average per game with 209 yards on the night, including four total touchdowns.
So close, yet so far:
The Ryan Walters era hasn't been the start that he or the Boilermakers envisioned, getting off to a 1-3 start in his debut year in West Lafayette. Purdue has shown spurts of great play on both sides of the ball, but have been unable to put the pieces together for a complete performance.
Penalties and turnovers continued to plague the Boilermakers, specifically in the first half. A promising drive with long runs by Hudson Card and Devin Mockobee were negated after holding calls went against the offensive line.
The halts in brief momentum due to mental mistakes is something Card says Purdue needs to clean up moving forward.
"I think the biggest thing was just the penalties that killed us in the first half. You know, we're shooting ourselves in the foot again, so we got to clean up areas like that," Hudson Card said.
Another consistent theme this season has been third down play on both sides of the ball, which reemerged on Friday night. The offense went just 2-7 in the first half on third downs before turning it around in the second half and moving the ball well.
The Purdue defense also struggled on third down for the second consecutive game, allowing the Badgers to convert on its first eight attempts, all of which came on the first three drives and led to scores.
Team captain Sanoussi Kane and Head Coach Ryan Walters agreed that there's no excuse for how the defense played in that area and that the group will address it this week in preparation.
"It's extremely difficult. Obviously we emphasize third down, but we just didn't get them off the field," Kane said. "We've just got to be third down. Point blank. Period. So we'll address it in practice and work for it for the next game."
"We got to look at what we're doing on defense. We can't play that poorly and expect to have a chance to win a game. Third downs continue to be a problem for us," Walters said.
Card has also found himself in the midst of a rough stretch turning the ball over. After no turnovers in Purdue's first two games, the transfer quarterback has three interceptions and five fumbles in losses to Syracuse and Wisconsin.
The leader of the Purdue offense believes this team has what it takes to compete, but self induced mistakes have held them back from doing so.
"We do it in periods of the game, but we've just got to put it together all the time," Card said. "It's nothing really that they do. We keep shooting ourselves in the foot and I think when we can put it all together for four quarters, we're gonna be tough to beat."
Kane echoed the sentiments of his quarterback, sharing that it's not about the coaching, it's not about what the other team is doing. It's about the guys in the locker room doing their jobs on the field.
"There's no frustration, but it's easy, correctable mistakes," Sanoussi Kane said. "We've just got to emphasize it more in practice. It's [not] really about coaches, about anything. It's about us."
Ryan Walters has faced the music regarding Purdue's shortcomings to start the season, but has no reservations about putting in the work to try and get the Boilermakers back on track sooner rather than later.
"Luckily we've got a good group of guys in the locker room that aren't pointing fingers. The way you get back on track is your put your head down and going to work. That's the only way I know how to do things," Walters said.