EAST LANSING, Michigan -- David Blough figured the turnover bug was out of his system.

Purdue's fifth-year senior quarterback tossed three interceptions in the Boilermakers' 23-13 loss at Michigan State. Blough said after the loss he misfired on several other deep throws and made consistent mistakes on where to go with the football Saturday afternoon.

"They got us and they got me," Blough said after the loss. "I've got to play smarter. I've got to take completions. I've got to understand where (Purdue coach Jeff Brohm) wants me to go with the ball so I don't make him look stupid because I feel like I did all of those things. I let down my teammates and my coaches today."

Blough entered Saturday with the opportunity to accomplish an extraordinary feat no Purdue quarterback ever had. With a 300-yard passing effort against Michigan State, Blough would've become the first Purdue quarterback to throw for that many yards in four straight games. Instead, Blough fell 23 yards short of 300 and for the first time in nearly two years, he left a stadium with three interceptions, though one could probably counted an interception by technicality only, after tight end Brycen Hopkins had the ball knocked loose from him after a completion. Since the ball never hit the ground, though, before Michigan State recovered, it was ruled an interception officially.

The last time Blough tossed multiple interceptions in a game was the win over Minnesota last season and the last time he threw three picks in a contest was a loss to Wisconsin on Nov. 2016. Since being able to work with Brohm and this Purdue coaching staff, Blough had thrown 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 15 games.

"I didn't value the football today, and it is killing me," Blough said.

The Purdue (4-4, 3-2 in Big Ten) big-play offense was stymied for most of the first half. The only play for the Boilermakers that earned 15 or more yards in the first half was a 26-yard pass to Hopkins in the first quarter. By the standard he'd set for himself in the first two months of his freshman season, Rondale Moore was held in check. The freshman produced only one pass play of 15 yards or more Saturday despite leading the Boilermakers with 11 catches for 74 yards.

Brohm assessed his quarterback after the loss in East Lansing, saying of Blough that it was "not one of his better days."

"He made some throws that helped us at times and he got a little heat from the pass rush that affected him," Brohm said. "When playing quarterback at this level, sometimes you just have to hang in there and trust in what you've practiced. He'll be disappointed but I believe he'll bounce back."

Brohm was critical of his outside wide receivers for not winning "a single one" of their one-on-one matchups vertically down the field and forcing Blough to find check-down options. The second-year Boilermaker coach has said his roster and scheme are not typically set up for long, methodical drives.

Brohm also addressed a significant concern in his post-game media comments about Purdue's inability in critical situations to protect Blough long enough for those deep throws to surface. Blough was sacked just once but was under constant pressure and needed to scramble out of the pocket to avoid negative plays.

"You saw David. His jersey is a mess and that's on us as offensive linemen," Purdue senior center Kirk Barron said. "They whooped our ass. We need to be able to play our ball, set our tempo and throw haymakers and be ready to fight them. We didn't do that today."

Purdue will face a similar test next weekend when it hosts Iowa for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Hawkeyes play a similar physical brand of defense and a ball-controlling, pro-style offense.

"Without question we've got a lot of steps to take," Brohm said. "This defense challenged us. They disguised. They moved around a lot after the snap. They pressed us and we didn't win those matchups on the outside. When that's happening, things aren't going to go as well."