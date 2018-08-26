The plan under center is in place, but will likely remain internal until Thursday night.

David Blough confirmed after practice Sunday that the Purdue coaching staff has informed both him and Elijah Sindelar what the starting quarterback plan will be for the season opener against Northwestern. They've also been instructed to not make that plan public.

"They've talked to us," Blough said. "We know what Coach Brohm is thinking. We know the plays he wants to call. How he wants it to be different if Elijah is in or if I'm in."

Brohm had said during his radio show last week that he would likely inform both Blough and Sindelar what the plan would be when the team began preparations Sunday for the Thursday night opener vs. Northwestern (8 p.m., ESPN). It appears the second-year head coach has stayed true to his word in that regard.

"Coach Brohm has done a good job communicating it and we'll be ready to go whether it's me, whether it's (Sindelar), whether it's (Jack) Plummer or whether Kirk Barron takes the snap first," Blough joked Sunday night.

Sindelar, who was able to keep his torn ACL injury last year a secret, said Sunday that any starter questions should be referred to Brohm, who was not available to the media Sunday evening.

"We've been through this (competition) before and nothing is going to surprise us," Sindelar said. "We've already gone through this process with these coaches so we're going to be prepared to go Game 1."

Sindelar said Sunday that the game plan and scripted early plays will be presented to both quarterbacks days before and the junior signal-caller suggested "it will be the same game plan regardless of who's in there."

"We'll have a call sheet that we'll study and make sure we know everything that's on it but at the end of the day, it's everything in the playbook," Sindelar said. "If Coach Brohm sees something during the game that he likes, even if it's not on the call sheet, he'll call it. You have to be ready for everything."