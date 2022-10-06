News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-06 18:53:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

BO: A blue-chip basketball visitors, new QB target, basketball notes, more

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

For many years, BOILING OVER has been one of GoldandBlack.com's signature features, perhaps the most read — and anticipated — work we do covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting.

We now welcome our title sponsor, T&W Design and Build, an Indianapolis construction management company since 1968 with proud Purdue graduates that specialize in changing the way customers think about construction.

In this week's edition, Purdue hosted a big-time unofficial visit Thursday, while football offered a quarterback. This, plus notes on Boilermaker preseason basketball practice and more.

If you're a member of our site, click here to read this week's BO.

If you're not yet a member, click here to sign up now.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}