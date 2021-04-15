GoldandBlack - BO: Purdue hoops recruiting, football transfer targets and more

BO: Purdue hoops recruiting, football transfer targets and more
For many years, BOILING OVER has been one of GoldandBlack.com's signature features, perhaps the most read — and anticipated — work we do covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting.
We now welcome our new title sponsor, JFQ Lending. Your contact is Andrew Hogberg and he can be reached by PM @theMortreport or at ahogberg@jfqlending.com. His direct line is 480-478-0257.
In this week's edition, a ton of information on Purdue's football and basketball recruiting efforts, the basketball staff and much more.
If you're a member of our site, click here to read this week's BO.
If you're not yet a member, click here to sign up now.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.