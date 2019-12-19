News More News
BO: Purdue's most important 2021 recruit, basketball news and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue's 2021 recruiting cycle starts in full now and one name tops the list.
Purdue's 2021 recruiting cycle starts in full now and one name tops the list. (Chad Krockover)

For many years, BOILING OVER has been one of GoldandBlack.com's signature features, perhaps the most read — and anticipated — work we do covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting.

In this week's edition, the intel on Purdue's most Important 2021 football recruit — Yanni Karlaftis — basketball news and more.

