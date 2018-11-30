Purdue officials have verbally mapped out the framework for a new contract extension with Jeff Brohm.

Athletics director Mike Bobinski confirmed in an interview with GoldandBlack.com that an extension "will be done" in the near future but nothing has yet been officially drawn up, signed or sent to the university's Board of Trustees for approval. News of this new contract for Purdue's second-year coach comes just two days after it learned of Brohm's decision to turn down the Louisville job.

"What's fair to say is there will be some adjustments made (to Brohm's current contract) and what is also reality is they have yet to be finalized," Bobinski said. "There has been a sense of a general agreement on order of magnitude, scope and elements, but there has not been anything put on paper or sent to the (Board of Trustees) for approval. But it's safe to say some things will be done, as they should be."

Bobinski said he learned of Brohm's decision via a Wednesday night phone call just minutes before Purdue's coach released a statement to select media members.

"Around 6 p.m., I sent a text that said, 'I can be over (at the facility) in minutes if you need something or want to talk' and 20-25 minutes later, he called," Bobinski said. "The initial pickup of his call was just like every other call from him. The guy would be the greatest poker player in the world. He should take a trip to Vegas and play poker, he'd be really really good at it. He said, 'I want you to know I'm staying' and I reacted rather enthusiastically and may have used some words not fit for this forum but it was very positive use of the words."

Bobinski detailed the timeline of his discussions with Brohm and Brohm’s representation. It all started with the day after Louisville terminated Bobby Petrino on Nov. 11 with two games remaining to play. Bobinski said he immediately met with Brohm the morning after Louisville made the move with Petrino. However, Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra didn't called Bobinski until the day after the Bucket Game to ask for permission to speak with Brohm. Bobinski said he spoke with Brohm on the phone and face-to-face Tuesday evening (Nov 27) in the Purdue football facility.

"At that point (Tuesday night), I felt like it was important to get a Purdue voice in the room," Bobinski said. "So I went over there and visited with him in the office and we rehashed our previous conversations where we are in this."

Bobinski also mentioned that he left Brohm alone Wednesday to work out what he called "a very painful and emotional decision" for Purdue's head coach.



"I tried my best, without being intrusive, to be supportive of him working through this under his terms," Bobinski said. "It was seriously weighing on him. I'm grateful and thankful that it worked out like it did. But as much as I respected Jeff throughout our two years together with the integrity, thoughtfulness and ultimately the rationale he's shared about how he got to the decision he made in the face of significant personal and emotional pressure to the contrary just raises my level of respect and appreciation even higher. It's a rare and unique thing these days to do this the way he did it."