Boiler Tracks Show: Chris Kramer Talks Purdue's Start to Season & More
The newest episode of the Boiler Tracks Show with 2-Time B1G Defensive Player of the Year & Former Purdue Guard, Chris Kramer! Chris joins the show to talk about:
- Purdue's early season performances, specifically against Marquette.
- What he's seen out of Braden Smith thus far.
- How special Zach Edey's junior season could be.
- Improvements defensively from last season to this year.
- An insight into how Matt Painter works.
- The depth at all five spots in this Purdue team.
- His experiences while playing at Purdue.
- How college basketball has changed over the last two decades.
- An update on his basketball career.
- Much more!
*Note: This episode was recorded the day after Purdue's win over Marquette in the Gavitt Games.*