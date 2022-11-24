Boiler Tracks Show: Danny Anthrop Talks Purdue Football, Jeff Brohm & More!
The newest episode of the Boiler Tracks Show with former Purdue wide receiver Danny Anthrop! Danny joins the show to talk about:
- His brother Jackson Anthrop getting drafted into the XFL.
- Purdue's 2022 season heading into the Old Oaken Bucket Game.
- What a Big Ten West title would mean for the program.
- How Jeff Brohm has changed Purdue so much.
- The program's rough times when he play to where they are now.
- What it was like to play on struggling teams at Purdue.
- Listing some of the best cornerbacks he played against.
- Dealing with social media trolls when he was a player.
- Much more.