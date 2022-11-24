News More News
Boiler Tracks Show: Danny Anthrop Talks Purdue Football, Jeff Brohm & More!

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
The newest episode of the Boiler Tracks Show with former Purdue wide receiver Danny Anthrop! Danny joins the show to talk about:

- His brother Jackson Anthrop getting drafted into the XFL.

- Purdue's 2022 season heading into the Old Oaken Bucket Game.

- What a Big Ten West title would mean for the program.

- How Jeff Brohm has changed Purdue so much.

- The program's rough times when he play to where they are now.

- What it was like to play on struggling teams at Purdue.

- Listing some of the best cornerbacks he played against.

- Dealing with social media trolls when he was a player.

- Much more.

