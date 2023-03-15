In the newest installment of the Boiler Tracks Show, the all-time winningest point guard in Purdue basketball history, Lewis Jackson stops by ahead of Purdue's round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup with the winner of Texas Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson.
The former Purdue point guard joins the show to talk about the Boilermakers winning the Big Ten Tournament, Purdue's draw in the NCAA Tournament, the special play of freshmen guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, and what Brandon Newman, Mason Gillis and David Jenkins Jr. mean for Purdue's title hopes.
