The latest episode of the Boiler Tracks Show is here. Boiler Upload's own Casey Bartley and Dub Jellison talk with Purdue head football coach Ryan Walters. Walters joined the show to discuss the transition period after becoming Purdue's head coach, his aspirations in West Lafayette, changing the younger generation's perception of Purdue, establishing his own culture with the Boilermakers and more!

Subscribe on YouTube and follow on Anchor to catch all of Boiler Upload's newest shows and podcasts:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzBXV3FEYlpKMERnZzdEa0dZdTZZMWoiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=