This week's edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast is a three-man version. Casey is out again this week, but Kyle, Travis, and Jace get together to discuss a lot of happenings with football and basketball, including:

- The football recruiting dead period is over! It's time for the offers to pile up.

- Speaking of transfers, Purdue has one coaching spot open, and a legend might be looking for a job.

- Matt Painter got win No. 400 at Purdue, yet still is underappreciated.

- Jace also saw Kanon Catchings in person on Friday and has another report.

- And more!