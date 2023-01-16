News More News
Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 11: Have We Got an Offer for You

Purdue president elect Mung Chiang shakes hands with Purdue football head coach Ryan Walters during a press conference introducing the new Purdue football head coach Ryan Walters, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Kozuch Football Performance Complex in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue president elect Mung Chiang shakes hands with Purdue football head coach Ryan Walters during a press conference introducing the new Purdue football head coach Ryan Walters, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Kozuch Football Performance Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
This week's edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast is a three-man version. Casey is out again this week, but Kyle, Travis, and Jace get together to discuss a lot of happenings with football and basketball, including:

- The football recruiting dead period is over! It's time for the offers to pile up.

- Speaking of transfers, Purdue has one coaching spot open, and a legend might be looking for a job.

- Matt Painter got win No. 400 at Purdue, yet still is underappreciated.

- Jace also saw Kanon Catchings in person on Friday and has another report.

- And more!

