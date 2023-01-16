Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 11: Have We Got an Offer for You
This week's edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast is a three-man version. Casey is out again this week, but Kyle, Travis, and Jace get together to discuss a lot of happenings with football and basketball, including:
- The football recruiting dead period is over! It's time for the offers to pile up.
- Speaking of transfers, Purdue has one coaching spot open, and a legend might be looking for a job.
- Matt Painter got win No. 400 at Purdue, yet still is underappreciated.
- Jace also saw Kanon Catchings in person on Friday and has another report.
- And more!
