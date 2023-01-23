Purdue is through one of its more difficult stretches of the season, as the Boilermakers followed up their lone loss with a tough stretch of four road games in five over a two week stretch, followed by a difficult home game against Maryland. They won them all, however, and they get a nice break here before heading to Michigan. Travis, Jace, and Casey are here to talk about that and more in the latest Boiler Upload Podcast, including:

- Jace has some notes on 2023 and 2024 recruiting with who has visited and who is possibly committing.

- We also discuss the women's team as they are on the edge of a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

- Casey chimes in with his deeper thoughts on basketball after being on the road with them.