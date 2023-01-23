News More News
Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 12: Tired from the Road

A fan holds up a shirt during the NCAA men s basketball game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Maryland Terrapins, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 58-55.
A fan holds up a shirt during the NCAA men s basketball game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Maryland Terrapins, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 58-55. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Purdue is through one of its more difficult stretches of the season, as the Boilermakers followed up their lone loss with a tough stretch of four road games in five over a two week stretch, followed by a difficult home game against Maryland. They won them all, however, and they get a nice break here before heading to Michigan. Travis, Jace, and Casey are here to talk about that and more in the latest Boiler Upload Podcast, including:

- Jace has some notes on 2023 and 2024 recruiting with who has visited and who is possibly committing.

- We also discuss the women's team as they are on the edge of a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

- Casey chimes in with his deeper thoughts on basketball after being on the road with them.

