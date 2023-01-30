News More News
Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 13: Filibuster Time

Jan 29, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Abbey Ellis (23) celebrates a three pointer against Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter of the NCAA women's basketball game at Value City Arena.
Jan 29, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Abbey Ellis (23) celebrates a three pointer against Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter of the NCAA women's basketball game at Value City Arena. (© Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

What if we had a podcast and only one person showed up? We work to have at least something up by Monday morning podcast-wise, but this week Travis had to fly solo. Casey was busy with basketball stuff, while Jace and Kyle wanted to save a lot of their stuff for later in the week with football signing day.

That means we get a filibuster this week, and Travis has three main things to talk about:

- Men's basketball continues to be on a roll, so does that mean this is finally the year

- Women's basketball is coming off of one of its biggest wins in a very long time and Katie Gearlds has turned the program around.

- Finally, Travis got a chance to scout Kanon Catchings on Friday night.

