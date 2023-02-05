It was a rough weekend for Purdue basketball, as the Indiana Hoosiers beat the No. 1 ranked men's team by 5 in Bloomington, then the Hoosier women dominated Purdue in Mackey Arena on Sunday. There is still plenty to talk about though in this edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast:

- The women had a rough quarter, but are still in good shape to return to the NCAA Tournament.

- The men are fine in the long run and survived in an incredibly hostile environment.

- Travis saw Flory Bidunga on Thursday night, so he has an updated scouting report on how he would fit into the Purdue scheme.

- Casey went to see Jack Benter play and left very impressed by the 2024 recruit.