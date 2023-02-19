We're back after a week off! Last week we just couldn't coordinate schedules to get a podcast out, but that just makes this week's edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast even better. Casey, Jace, and Travis are here this week as Purdue is on the edge of winning the 25th Big Ten championship in men's basketball. That's not the only thing to talk about:

- Women's basketball dropped another rough game to Indiana, but is on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

- We also give credit to Purdue alum Teri Moren for what she has built in Bloomington.

- Jace has some updates on who Purdue football is looking at recruiting wise on the transfer market.

- Casey talks about the bounceback game against Ohio State.

- Saturday's game with Indiana is Purdue's first chance to get a win against a team that has already beaten it this year, which only adds to the atmosphere.

- Finally, we get Zach Edey vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis in the final battle for Big Ten and National Player of the Year.