Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 16: Championship Edition

Oct 8, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter poses with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren behind the Big Ten Championship trophy during Big Ten media day at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome to this week's edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast. While things are somewhat somber after getting swept by Indiana, there is reason to celebrate as Purdue has officially won at least a share of its 25th Big Ten Championship. Travis, Jace, and Kyle are here to discuss that right at the top, along with:

- What this championship means given preseason expectations.

- How things are looking when it comes to March.

- Where does the women's team stand in regards to returning to the NCAAs after losing to Minnesota.

- Junior Day is coming up for the new football coaching staff, so who is coming?

