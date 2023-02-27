Welcome to this week's edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast. While things are somewhat somber after getting swept by Indiana, there is reason to celebrate as Purdue has officially won at least a share of its 25th Big Ten Championship. Travis, Jace, and Kyle are here to discuss that right at the top, along with:

- What this championship means given preseason expectations.

- How things are looking when it comes to March.

- Where does the women's team stand in regards to returning to the NCAAs after losing to Minnesota.

- Junior Day is coming up for the new football coaching staff, so who is coming?