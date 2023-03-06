We had quite the weekend in Purdue-dom this past weekend. The women's team had a solid showing in the Big Ten Tournament, the men's team celebrated its 25th Big Ten Championship at home, and there were quite a few visitors on junior day for football as Ryan Walters is hot on the recruiting trail. Travis, Casey, and Jace are here to talk about all of it, including:

- A big welcome to new commitment Jordan King.

- Who all was visiting and how did things go?

- Purdue is already on a rising member of the 2025 football recruiting class.

- Basketball closed out two tough games this past week.

- How do things look for a No. 1 seed?