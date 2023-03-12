Purdue has earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 27 years, but that is just the beginning. The Boilermakers are the No. 1 seed in the East Region and while the opening game looks relatively easy, round 2 does not. On our latest show Travis and Casey discuss:

- Preseason expectations and how Purdue exceeded all of them.

- What is means for Matt Painter to get a Big Ten title and #1 seed with this team.

- How versatile Purdue is with what it can put around Zach Edey.

- We look at Purdue's first round opponent in Fairleigh Dickinson or Texas Southern.

- Florida Atlantic or Memphis loom in round 2 and each presents a unique challenge for the Boilermakers.

- Finally, we look at the rest of the East and who could be waiting in New York.