What do you do after your team suffers the worst tournament loss in NCAA history? Well, you get together and talk about it in a group therapy sessions. Travis, Casey, and Kyle are here for an extended version of the Boiler Upload Podcast recapping the disaster in Columbus.

- So what exactly happened?

- How did FDU control things?

- Why did this follow the same trend of the North Texas and St. Peter's losses?

- Does Zach Edey return and if he doesn't, does Purdue somehow look better next year?

- What does this say about the Big Ten overall?

- Where do we go from here?