Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 21: We're Back!

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws the ball during spring football practice, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws the ball during spring football practice, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

It has been a few weeks, but the Boiler Upload Podcast is back! Jace and Travis were both sick last week, but they are back this week with some great information, including:

- How has the atmosphere around the football program changed this spring with a new regime in place?

- How is Hudson Card progressing as the new QB1?

- What receivers have stood out so far?

- Who has been visiting recruiting-wise and who is the next commit?

- FInally, we talk some basketball and the commitment of Lance Jones.

{{ article.author_name }}