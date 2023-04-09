It has been a few weeks, but the Boiler Upload Podcast is back! Jace and Travis were both sick last week, but they are back this week with some great information, including:

- How has the atmosphere around the football program changed this spring with a new regime in place?

- How is Hudson Card progressing as the new QB1?

- What receivers have stood out so far?

- Who has been visiting recruiting-wise and who is the next commit?

- FInally, we talk some basketball and the commitment of Lance Jones.