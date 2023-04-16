News More News
Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 22: Spring Football and Basketball Recruiting


Purdue Boilermakers safety Sanoussi Kane (21) and Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) run a drill during football practice, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
This week on the Boiler Upload Podcast we have a load of great information when it comes to Purdue football and basketball. Spring practice is in full swing, while Matt Painter is already on the recruiting trail for the 2024 and 2025 cycle. Jace and Casey join Travis this week to discuss:

- The state of injuries with spring football.

- Who has coach Walters been talking to on the transfer market and who is the next commitment to drop?

- Both Casey and Jace have a lot to say about Travis Perry and Flory Bidunga after seeing them play Sunday in Noblesville.

- Malachi Moreno also caught Casey's eye.Casey talks about the addition of Lance Jones and how both he and Myles Colvin fit in next season.

- Finally, we discuss where Purdue stands with Zach Edey and his decision.

