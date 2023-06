We have a lot to discuss on the recruiting front as summer camps and practices start up in earnest. In this week's Boiler Upload Podcast Travis, Jace, and Casey discuss the following:

- Luke Williams is Purdue football's latest commit along with Jo'Ziah Edmond. What does that mean for the defensive secondary?

- Summer camp is in full swing. Who is visiting and who is getting offered?

- The Indiana All-Star series has wrapped up, and the future looks very bright for coach Katie Gearlds, especially with 2024 commit Jordyn Poole.

- The futures game saw Jack Benter rebound after a rough week. What does the tryout with USA basketball mean for Myles Colvin and Kanon Catchings?