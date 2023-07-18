Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue . I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

Purdue football is a little over six weeks away. With a new staff on board, there are a lot of questions before the September 2 opener against Fresno State. As a result, this week's Boiler Upload Podcast takes a look at the offense:

- The offensive line has some questions, but Kyle tries to allay those concerns as he names his starting five.

- The receiver room doesn't have a lot of returning production, but there is a lot of talent, so who steps forward?

- Devin Mockobee is the star at running back, but how much will he be used and how do Dylan Downing and Tyrone Tracy fit in.

- Garrett Miller and Paul Piferi should combine as a solid duo at tight end.

- Hudson Card is the starter, but who is the top backup at quarterback?

- Casey drops by for some summer basketball talk.

- Finally, we have a giveaway at the end of the pod, so be aware!