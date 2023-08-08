The action on Purdue's campus is starting to ramp up as there is less than a month to go before football season. This week Travis, Jace, and Casey are on the podcast to discuss:

- Football camp has opened! Who has been an early standout?

- Purdue has a few guys coming back from injury. What is their rough timetable?

- What has Jace seen at practice?

- Casey recaps the alumni game and updates his injury status after Chris Kramer landed on him.

- The current team had a scrimmage sans Zach Edey, so how did they look?

- What can we expect from the team in Europe and is playing without Edey there a benefit?

- Speaking of Edey, what is he up to?