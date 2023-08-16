We apologize for the delay this week in getting the podcast out, but we wanted to wait until we had the official commitment of Sawyer Anderson to discuss. The 2025 quarterback commit is the second member of Purdue's 2025 class, and the coaching staff speaks very highliy of him. He leads off our discussion this week, which includes:

- How does Anderson fit in with Purdue and what does his current coach think?

- We discuss the latest update in the Rivals 250 rankings.

- Purdue basketball wrapped up a 4-game European trip, so who stood out?

- How different will Purdue look this year with several newcomers?

- What does Purdue still need to work on before the season?



