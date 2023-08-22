Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 36: Fall Sports Extravaganza
There is not a lot of new news this week for our podcast as we enter the period between fall camp for football and regular practices in advance of the opening game. As a result, we took to Twitter to see what you wanted us to talk about. Credit to reader Robert Baker for the majority of these suggestions, including:
- How are the Boilers in the NFL looking during the preseason, especially Aidan O'Connell?
- How did week one of high school football go for Purdue's commits?
- What is Purdue soccer up to as their season has now started?
- What is in store for volleyball and who are the lead contributors there?
- We also take a quick look at week 1 in the Big Ten.
