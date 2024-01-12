Advertisement
Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 39: Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Jan 10, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) trips while dribbling the ball around the outside of Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr (1) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Northwestern defeated Penn State 76-72. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

It has been a while since we have had an episode, but we have dusted off the old Boiler Upload Podcast to invite Dylan Callaghan-Croley of hte Penn State Rivals affiliate to come on and talk about the Nittany Lions before they come to West Lafayette this weekend.

