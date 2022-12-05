It was another big weekend for Purdue sports, so Travis, Jace, and Casey are here to talk about it:

- Purdue falls in the Big Ten championship game, but there were encouraging signs for the program.

- Charlie Jones now holds a new school record for receiving yards in a season.How was the crowd in Indy?

- Basketball gets off to a great start in Big Ten play.

- Zach Edey = Good at basketball.

- Trey Kaufman-Renn has a breakout.

- Fletcher Loyer is also good at basketball.

As always, the Boiler Upload Podcasts are brought to you by Martin Vintage, the home of vintage Purdue apparel.