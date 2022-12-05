News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-05 07:58:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 4: A B1G Kickoff

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

It was another big weekend for Purdue sports, so Travis, Jace, and Casey are here to talk about it:

- Purdue falls in the Big Ten championship game, but there were encouraging signs for the program.

- Charlie Jones now holds a new school record for receiving yards in a season.How was the crowd in Indy?

- Basketball gets off to a great start in Big Ten play.

- Zach Edey = Good at basketball.

- Trey Kaufman-Renn has a breakout.

- Fletcher Loyer is also good at basketball.

As always, the Boiler Upload Podcasts are brought to you by Martin Vintage, the home of vintage Purdue apparel.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}