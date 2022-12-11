Though nothing is official, at least at the time of this recording, in regards to the Purdue football coaching opening, there are a lot of rumors that the search may be nearing its end. The name Tyson Helton from Western Kentucky appears to be the current leader, but we recognize the situation is very fluid. Sunday night Kyle and Travis got together to talk about Tyson Helton and what he would mean for Purdue:

- Just what is his background?

- What about quarterback Austin Reed, who is already in the portal with 4,200 yards passing this year?

- How does Helton compare to Brohm at the same point in their careers?

- Where does Purdue stand in terms of holding on to its current players and its current 2023 recruits?

- Who is else is being considered in case Helton is not the guy?