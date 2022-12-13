News More News
Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 7: Welcome Ryan Walters

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

It took a little over a week, but Purdue has a new football coach. Ryan Walters is a young and up and coming coach who has been a successful assistant and coordinator, but the 2023 season in West Lafayette will be his first as a head coach. On the latest edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast Travis, Kyle, and Jace discuss the hire and give their initial thoughts:

- Just what type of coach is Walters?

- What type of system does he run?

- What incoming recruits saying?

- What needs will coach Walters attempt to address via the transfer portal?

- How have the current returning players reacted to the news?

- What grade does this hire earn from each of our guys?

- Finally, what expectations do we have for 2023 now?

