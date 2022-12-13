Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 7: Welcome Ryan Walters
Want to keep up with the Purdue football coaching search? Become a subscriber to Boiler Upload. For a limited time we are offering a free 30 days of full access. Use Promo Code BOILERUP30 to become a subscriber today!
It took a little over a week, but Purdue has a new football coach. Ryan Walters is a young and up and coming coach who has been a successful assistant and coordinator, but the 2023 season in West Lafayette will be his first as a head coach. On the latest edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast Travis, Kyle, and Jace discuss the hire and give their initial thoughts:
- Just what type of coach is Walters?
- What type of system does he run?
- What incoming recruits saying?
- What needs will coach Walters attempt to address via the transfer portal?
- How have the current returning players reacted to the news?
- What grade does this hire earn from each of our guys?
- Finally, what expectations do we have for 2023 now?
Where to Follow us:
Official Twitter account: @boilerupload
Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB
Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals
Official Instagram: Boiler Upload
We will be live streaming the presser after the game on our Facebook.
Follow Jace and I below on Twitter for updates throughout the game
Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter
Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter
Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter
Travis Miller - @JustTMill