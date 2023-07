Purdue enters the 2023-24 season with the National Player of the Year returning, and the program's biggest loss in the rear view.



So what will next season bring? Casey invites Connor from @cobrastats on twitter to breakdown what the advanced metrics and statistics from last season could mean for Purdue going forward. They'll cover these topics and more in this bonus episode of the Boiler Upload Podcast:



- Purdue's roster continuity and how that is often an indicator of post season success

-Edey's defensive presence

-How TKR compares to other Purdue bigs after one season

-Loyer's oncoming ascension

-Matt Painter's defensive philosophy

-Caleb Furst and Mason Gillis' strange inverted affect on Purdue's offense and defense

-and more...