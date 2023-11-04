Boiler Upload Purdue vs. Michigan Game Day Threads
The Purdue Boilermakers (2-6 overall, 1-4 B1G) take on No. 2 Michigan (8-0 overall, 5-0 B1G) in Ann Arbor this evening.
Follow along with fellow Purdue fans on Boiler Upload's game threads for tonight's conference clash:
"The Depot" Premium Game Thread
Scroll to see how you can watch/listen to the game tonight
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Michigan Stadium (107,601 capacity), Ann Arbor, MI.
TV: NBC (Streaming available on the Peacock app)
Radio: WAZY 96.5
Coaching Matchup:
Purdue: Ryan Walters
Career record: 2-6
Career Big Ten record: 1-4
Michigan: Jim Harbaugh
Career record: 140-52
Record at Michigan: 82-25
Career Big Ten Record: 58-17
Series History:
Michigan leads the all-time series 46-14 after last year's Big Ten Championship game matchup. This is Purdue's first trip to Ann Arbor since 2011. The Boilermakers have won just once in Ann Arbor since 1966, and that was Danny Hope's 38-36 win in 2009.
Betting trends:
Michigan -32, O/U 53.5
Weather:
High of 56 degree, 15% chance of rain. 10 mph winds