Boiler Upload’s recaps the week that was around the conference and updates the Big Ten power rankings heading into week ten.

1. Michigan: (8-0) Week nine result: BYE Week ten matchup: vs. Purdue More and more information was being revealed in Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal as the Wolverines had the week off. Jim Harbaugh and company come out of the break to a favorable matchup with Purdue at home.

2. Ohio State: (8-0) Week nine result: 24-10 win over Wisconsin Week ten matchup: at Rutgers The Buckeyes moved to 8-0 with a victory over Wisconsin, who kept things close for much of the game before Ohio State put it out of reach in the fourth quarter. Ryan Day’s defense held strong once again, and still have not allowed more than 17 points in a game. The offense took some time to warm up, but another big day by Marcus Harrison Jr. helped guide the Buckeyes to a win. A trip to Rutgers is now on the docket for the undefeated Buckeyes, which could be a sneaky trap game if the Scarlet Knights can run the football like they did before the bye week.

3. Penn State: (7-1) Week nine result: 33-24 win over Indiana Week ten matchup: at Maryland The Nittany Lions may have had a hangover on the heels of a loss to Ohio State the week prior. Indiana, who is in last place in the Big Ten, nearly completed a massive upset but Drew Allar’ slate game heroics allowed Penn State to escape with a win. Once looking like a CFB Playoff contender, the Nittany Lions have come back down to Earth. They now have a date with a Maryland team who has lost its last three after a 5-0 start to the year.

4. Rutgers: (6-2) Week nine result: BYE Week ten matchup: vs. Ohio State After an off week, Rutgers now heads into a big time showdown with Ohio State, who are undefeated against the Scarlet Knights all-time. Can Greg Schiano cook up an upset? Not likely, but Rutgers has some momentum.

5. Iowa: (6-2) Week nine result: BYE Week ten matchup: at Northwestern All of Hawkeye nation is still angry about the Cooper DeJean fair catch call that wiped away a would-be game-winning score against Minnesota. Iowa will have a chance to take out those frustrations in a trip to Evanston in week ten.

6. Nebraska: (5-3) Week nine result: 31-14 win over Purdue Week ten matchup: at Michigan State Nebraska continued its winning ways, easily defeating Purdue at home to notch its third straight triumph. Ball security troubles could come back to bite them, but the Huskers are rolling heading into November and are tied atop the Big Ten West. They’ll have a good chance to keep the train moving against a struggling Michigan State team next weekend.

7. Minnesota: (5-3) Week nine result: 27-12 win over Michigan State Week ten matchup: vs. Illinois The Gophers are starting to hit their stride in the Big Ten West, notching a 27-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The run game looks to be effective regardless of who is in the backfield and PJ Fleck’s defense is looking like the one we’d expect. Minnesota plays divisional basement dwellers Illinois and Purdue the next two weeks as it looks to stay in Big Ten West title contention.

8. Wisconsin: (5-3) Week nine result: 24-10 loss to Ohio State Week ten matchup: at Indiana Wisconsin’s undisputed Big Ten West leading status was short lived as Ohio State knocked off the Badgers in Madison on Saturday night. Luke Fickell and company dropped to 3-2 in conference play and a four-way tie atop the division after the loss. Wisconsin has dropped two of three and narrowly escaped the Illinois game with a win. The Badgers have stumbled of late, but will aim to get back on track against Indiana next week.

9. Maryland: (5-3) Week nine result: 33-27 loss to Northwestern Week ten matchup: vs. Penn State The annual late season Maryland meltdown is upon us and it’s not pretty for the Terps. Mike Locksley and company dropped their third straight, this time to Northwestern with a backup signal caller. Maryland will head into week ten limping as Penn State comes to town motivated to get back on track.

10. Northwestern: (4-4) Week nine result: 33-27 win over Maryland Week ten matchup: vs. Iowa Ryan Field continues to be a tough place to play as Northwestern moved to 4-1 at home this season with a win over Maryland in week nine. Brendan Sullivan is also gaining confidence after his best showing of the season in the surprising victory. Things will get a bit tougher over the next two weeks, however, as the Wildcats host Iowa in week ten before heading to Madison the week after.

11. Illinois: (3-5) Week nine result: BYE Week ten matchup: at Minnesota The Illini had a week to recharge after a tough loss to Wisconsin in week eight and need to win three of their last four to get to a bowl game. That pursuit starts with a trio to a suddenly confident Minnesota squad.