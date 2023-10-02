Boiler Upload's Big Ten football power rankings: Week 6
If you were looking for nail biting games in the Big Ten this weekend, you were disappointed. Each of the seven games that featured a Big Ten team (including five conference matchups) were decided by 10 or more points. That did result in some impressive performances, however.
Boiler Upload presents the week six Big Ten football power rankings after the week that was.
1. Penn State: (5-0)
Week five result: 41-13 win over Northwestern
Week six matchup: BYE
The Nittany Lions had a scare in Evanston against Northwestern, but used a 17-point third quarter to coast to an easy victory.
Penn State had another successful day, allowing 13 points to the Wildcats, ten of which came in the first half. Drew Allar had an off day, but Nicholas Singleton and the run game was stellar, scoring three times on the ground.
James Franklin and company have an off week before a tune up against UMass to get ready for a battle with Ohio State.
2. Ohio State: (4-0)
Week five result: BYE
Week six matchup: vs. Maryland
The Buckeyes enjoyed a week off on the heels of a big time win in South Bend and now have a surging Maryland team coming to Columbus in week six.
3. Michigan: (5-0)
Week five result: 45-7 win over Nebraska
Week six matchup: at Minnesota
The Wolverines went into Lincoln and ran Nebraska out of its own stadium, coasting to a 45-7 win to move to 5-0 on the season. Michigan ran for nearly 250 yards and three scores while JJ McCarthy connected with Roman Wilson for a pair of touchdowns. Jim Harbaugh's defense still hasn't allowed more than seven points in a game this season. Enough said.
Michigan will travel to Minnesota in week six and will be a double-digit favorite yet again.
4. Maryland: (5-0)
Week five result: 44-17 win over Indiana
Week six matchup: at Ohio State
The Terps are absolutely rolling right now, moving to 5-0 with a dominant victory over Indiana on Saturday. Taulia Tagovailoa had a monster game for the second best offense in the Big Ten, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns while having another score on the ground.
Mike Locksley said that he felt like this team could contend in 2023 at Big Ten Media Days and so far that has appeared true. We'll find out if the Terrapins are for real in week six when they travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State.
5: Wisconsin: (3-1)
Week five result: BYE
Week six matchup: vs. Rutgers
Luke Fickell's team had a bye week after a win over Purdue in week five and are set to return to action at home against Rutgers.
6: Rutgers: (4-1)
Week five result: 52-3 win over Wagner
Week six matchup: at Wisconsin
After getting dominated in Ann Arbor, Rutgers bounced back with a dominating performance of its own. The Scarlet Knights dismantled Wagner 52-2 on Saturday, giving up just 106 yards of offense. Kyle Monangai and company also rushed for 268 yards and six touchdowns.
Rutgers now has a big roadtrip to Wisconsin in week six with an opportunity to match its best start to a season since 2014 with a win over the Badgers.
7: Iowa: (4-1)
Week five result: 26-16 win over Michigan State
Week six matchup: vs. Purdue
Iowa picked up a win over Michigan State after a 13 point fourth quarter to move to 4-1. The Hawkeyes struggled to get much of anything going offensively yet again, while a punt return by Cooper DeJean saved the day in the fourth quarter. Kirk Ferentz's defense gave up 16 points to the Spartans and had three interceptions in another strong showing.
Iowa may have lost yet another key contributor, though, as Cade McNamara went down with what appears to be a severe injury. Ferentz will likely turn to Deacon Hill as the starter against Purdue as the Hawkeyes look to pick up a second straight win.
8: Minnesota: (3-2)
Week five result: 35-24 win over Louisiana
Week six matchup: vs. Michigan
It wasn’t pretty, but PJ Fleck and Minnesota got a much needed win over Louisiana on Saturday. The Gophers overcame a halftime deficit to avoid a third-straight defeat.
Despite being without phenom Darius Taylor, the Gophers ran the ball 51 times for 201 yards and three scores in the win. The defense came up big in the second half, coming down with two interceptions and allowing just one score.
Minnesota will host Michigan next which will be their toughest test to date.
9. Purdue (2-3)
Week five result: 44-19 win over Illinois
Week six matchup: at Iowa
Purdue finally got its first home and conference win on Saturday, dominating Illinois 44-19 in the Cannon Trophy game. The Boilermakers set a season-high with 38 offensive points behind Tyrone Tracy and the suddenly emerging ground game. The defense also reached a season-high mark with five sacks and largely kept the Illini in check.
The Boilermakers will look to start a winning streak during a trip to Iowa City, where they've had success in recent years, against a Hawkeyes team that has been bit by the injury bug.
10. Northwestern: (2-3)
Week five result: 41-13 loss to Penn State
Week six matchup: vs. Howard
Northwestern was unable to replicate the same magic that resulted in a win over Minnesota, suffering a lopsided defeat to Penn State in week five. The Wildcats had just 45 rushing yards while Ben Bryant returned to his previous form. Northwestern did limit Drew Allar to a subpar day, but the Nittany Lions ground game overpowered the defense in the loss.
The good news is David Braun's group will be primed to get back in the win column when it hosts Howard next weekend in Evanston.
11. Illinois (2-3)
Week five result: 44-19 loss to Purdue
Week six matchup: vs. Nebraska
In what was a massive opportunity for the Illini to gain some momentum heading into October, Bret Bielema's group got beat in every facet of the game in the Cannon Trophy matchup with Purdue. The same issues plagued Illinois, as Luke Altmyer was sacked five times while the offense remained stuck in neutral and the defense allowed Purdue to set a season-high scoring mark in the loss.
A potentially season defining game awaits the Illini against Nebraska, with the loser falling to 2-4 on the season.
12. Michigan State: (2-3)
Week five result: 26-16 loss to Iowa
Week six matchup: BYE
Michigan State's once promising start to the year now feels like an after thought, with the Spartans dropping a third straight game, this time a 26-16 defeat in Iowa City. Noah Kim threw three interceptions in the loss as the offense continues to struggle, while the defense did improve from weeks prior, albeit against a subpar Iowa offense that featured a backup signal caller for most of the night.
Michigan State will try to regroup during the bye week before a trip to Rutgers to kick off its October slate.
13. Nebraska: (2-3)
Week five result: 45-7 loss to Michigan
Week six matchup: at Illinois
After back-to-back wins that brought Matt Rhule and company to 2-2, Nebraska got outclassed by Michigan at home in a game that was over before halftime. Heinrich Haarberg's strong start as the Huskers' quarterback came to an end as the sophomore signal caller struggled along with the entire offense. Michigan's run game also had its way with the Huskers on Saturday to the tune of 250 yards and three scores.
Nebraska will travel to Champaign to take on Illinois next weekend in what will be a big game as it relates to the trajectory of the season for both squads.
14. Indiana (2-3)
Week five result: 44-17 loss to Maryland
Week six matchup: at Michigan
Tom Allen's seat continues to reach higher temperatures in Bloomington after the Hoosiers fell to Maryland 44-17 on the road. The defense, which is likely the strength of the team, got torn apart by Taulia Tagovailoa and company while the now fired Walt Bell's offense sputtered once again.
It won't get any easier for Indiana, who will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor in week six.