If you were looking for nail biting games in the Big Ten this weekend, you were disappointed. Each of the seven games that featured a Big Ten team (including five conference matchups) were decided by 10 or more points. That did result in some impressive performances, however. Boiler Upload presents the week six Big Ten football power rankings after the week that was.



1. Penn State: (5-0) Week five result: 41-13 win over Northwestern Week six matchup: BYE The Nittany Lions had a scare in Evanston against Northwestern, but used a 17-point third quarter to coast to an easy victory. Penn State had another successful day, allowing 13 points to the Wildcats, ten of which came in the first half. Drew Allar had an off day, but Nicholas Singleton and the run game was stellar, scoring three times on the ground. James Franklin and company have an off week before a tune up against UMass to get ready for a battle with Ohio State.

2. Ohio State: (4-0) Week five result: BYE Week six matchup: vs. Maryland The Buckeyes enjoyed a week off on the heels of a big time win in South Bend and now have a surging Maryland team coming to Columbus in week six.

3. Michigan: (5-0) Week five result: 45-7 win over Nebraska Week six matchup: at Minnesota The Wolverines went into Lincoln and ran Nebraska out of its own stadium, coasting to a 45-7 win to move to 5-0 on the season. Michigan ran for nearly 250 yards and three scores while JJ McCarthy connected with Roman Wilson for a pair of touchdowns. Jim Harbaugh's defense still hasn't allowed more than seven points in a game this season. Enough said. Michigan will travel to Minnesota in week six and will be a double-digit favorite yet again.

4. Maryland: (5-0) Week five result: 44-17 win over Indiana Week six matchup: at Ohio State The Terps are absolutely rolling right now, moving to 5-0 with a dominant victory over Indiana on Saturday. Taulia Tagovailoa had a monster game for the second best offense in the Big Ten, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns while having another score on the ground. Mike Locksley said that he felt like this team could contend in 2023 at Big Ten Media Days and so far that has appeared true. We'll find out if the Terrapins are for real in week six when they travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State.

5: Wisconsin: (3-1) Week five result: BYE Week six matchup: vs. Rutgers Luke Fickell's team had a bye week after a win over Purdue in week five and are set to return to action at home against Rutgers.

6: Rutgers: (4-1) Week five result: 52-3 win over Wagner Week six matchup: at Wisconsin After getting dominated in Ann Arbor, Rutgers bounced back with a dominating performance of its own. The Scarlet Knights dismantled Wagner 52-2 on Saturday, giving up just 106 yards of offense. Kyle Monangai and company also rushed for 268 yards and six touchdowns. Rutgers now has a big roadtrip to Wisconsin in week six with an opportunity to match its best start to a season since 2014 with a win over the Badgers.

7: Iowa: (4-1) Week five result: 26-16 win over Michigan State Week six matchup: vs. Purdue Iowa picked up a win over Michigan State after a 13 point fourth quarter to move to 4-1. The Hawkeyes struggled to get much of anything going offensively yet again, while a punt return by Cooper DeJean saved the day in the fourth quarter. Kirk Ferentz's defense gave up 16 points to the Spartans and had three interceptions in another strong showing. Iowa may have lost yet another key contributor, though, as Cade McNamara went down with what appears to be a severe injury. Ferentz will likely turn to Deacon Hill as the starter against Purdue as the Hawkeyes look to pick up a second straight win.

8: Minnesota: (3-2) Week five result: 35-24 win over Louisiana Week six matchup: vs. Michigan It wasn’t pretty, but PJ Fleck and Minnesota got a much needed win over Louisiana on Saturday. The Gophers overcame a halftime deficit to avoid a third-straight defeat. Despite being without phenom Darius Taylor, the Gophers ran the ball 51 times for 201 yards and three scores in the win. The defense came up big in the second half, coming down with two interceptions and allowing just one score. Minnesota will host Michigan next which will be their toughest test to date.

9. Purdue (2-3) Week five result: 44-19 win over Illinois Week six matchup: at Iowa Purdue finally got its first home and conference win on Saturday, dominating Illinois 44-19 in the Cannon Trophy game. The Boilermakers set a season-high with 38 offensive points behind Tyrone Tracy and the suddenly emerging ground game. The defense also reached a season-high mark with five sacks and largely kept the Illini in check. The Boilermakers will look to start a winning streak during a trip to Iowa City, where they've had success in recent years, against a Hawkeyes team that has been bit by the injury bug.

10. Northwestern: (2-3) Week five result: 41-13 loss to Penn State Week six matchup: vs. Howard Northwestern was unable to replicate the same magic that resulted in a win over Minnesota, suffering a lopsided defeat to Penn State in week five. The Wildcats had just 45 rushing yards while Ben Bryant returned to his previous form. Northwestern did limit Drew Allar to a subpar day, but the Nittany Lions ground game overpowered the defense in the loss. The good news is David Braun's group will be primed to get back in the win column when it hosts Howard next weekend in Evanston.

11. Illinois (2-3) Week five result: 44-19 loss to Purdue Week six matchup: vs. Nebraska In what was a massive opportunity for the Illini to gain some momentum heading into October, Bret Bielema's group got beat in every facet of the game in the Cannon Trophy matchup with Purdue. The same issues plagued Illinois, as Luke Altmyer was sacked five times while the offense remained stuck in neutral and the defense allowed Purdue to set a season-high scoring mark in the loss. A potentially season defining game awaits the Illini against Nebraska, with the loser falling to 2-4 on the season.