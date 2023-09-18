Another eventful weekend of Big Ten football went down with a Big Ten/ACC Challenge of sorts, almost half the league moving to 3-0 and Nebraska getting its first win of the young season. See where your team lands in this week's Big Ten power rankings by Boiler Upload.

1. Michigan: (3-0) Week three result: 31-6 win over Bowling Green Week four matchup: vs. Rutgers Michigan continued to roll without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, moving to 3-0 after a trio of matchups with mid-major programs. JJ McCarthy had an off game with three interceptions, but a two score day from star running back Blake Corum helped lead the offense to its third straight 30 point effort. The Wolverine’s defense had yet another great performance (shocking, I know) and are allowing less than a touchdown per game. Michigan now has a date with a soaring Rutgers squad, who is 3-0 and will come into Ann Arbor with confidence led by Greg Schiano. Expect the Wolverines to send Rutgers back down to Earth.

2. Penn State: (3-0) Week three result: 30-13 win over Illinois Week four matchup: vs. Iowa James Franklin and Penn State get it done once again behind a dominant defensive performance. The Nittany Lions forced four interceptions and came up with a fumble while holding Illinois to just 13 points on the day. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but Penn State asserted its dominance down the stretch and walked out of Champaign with another double-digit win. The victory sets up a showdown of 3-0 teams next weekend as the Nittany Lions host Iowa in Happy Valley.

3. Ohio State: (3-0) Week three result: 63-10 win over Western Kentucky Week four matchup: at Notre Dame We finally saw Ohio State’s offense at full power as the Kyle McCord led unit dropped a season-high 63 points on Western Kentucky, while the defense continued to dominate and gave up just 10 to a typically high powered attack. The Buckeyes are improving at a great time as a top ten matchup with Notre Dame awaits them in South Bend next weekend. Ohio State has the opportunity to further establish itself as a National Championship contender or make winning the Big Ten a necessity to get into College Football Playoff contention.

4. Maryland: (3-0) Week three result: 42-14 win over Virginia Week four matchup: at Michigan State The Terps continued their winning ways on Friday night, moving to 3-0 on the young season. Although, their week three victory came against 0-3 Virginia, who is amongst the worst Power 5 teams in the nation this year. Mike Locksley’s defense came up big against the Cavs, forcing four turnovers on four consecutive possessions in the second half, three of which led to touchdowns by the offense. The Terps offense took advantage of the miscues as Roman Hembry and the rushing attack scored four times themselves. Maryland now moves into conference play undefeated with Michigan State and Indiana next up on the schedule before a date with Ohio State.

5. Iowa: (3-0) Week three result: 41-10 win over Western Michigan Week four matchup: at Penn State Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes were on upset alert for much of the first half against Western Michigan before turning on the jets and finishing the job en route to a 31-point win in Iowa City. The offense ran through running back LeShon Williams, who accounted for 172 yards and a receiving touchdown. Anterio Thompson had a blocked punt for a safety and the Jeremiah Pittman recovered a fumble in another strong day for the Iowa defense and special teams units. The Hawkeyes face their real first test of the year with a roadtrip to Happy Valley next weekend in the only conference game between two ranked teams this week.

6: Rutgers: (3-0) Week three result: 35-16 win over Virginia Tech Week four matchup: at Michigan Rutgers continued its hot start on Saturday by defeating Virginia Tech at home to reach 3-0 for a third straight year. Kyle Monangai has been one of the Big Ten's top running backs this year and had a 143-yard, three touchdown performance on just 16 to carry Rutgers against the Hokies. The defense of Greg Schiano has also been stellar so far, giving up just 10 points per game. The biggest surprise in the conference has been Greg Schiano's team, who have looked good through three weeks. How much of that is inferior competition, though? We're about to find out when Rutgers travels to Michigan, who is deservedly favored by 25+ points.

7. Minnesota (2-1) Week three result: 31-13 loss to North Carolina Week four matchup: at Northwestern Minnesota suffered its first defeat of the season on Saturday falling to North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Quarterback play continues to hold back the Minnesota offense, who is scoring just 17 points per game (last in the Big Ten). Although, freshman Darius Taylor has quickly become the bell cow running back for PJ Fleck. The Gophers also gave up 31 points to the Drake Maye led offense, which may end of being the most the stout group allows this season. Minnesota should get back in the win column in week four against Northwestern and hopes to get the offense on track before a two-game stretch against Michigan and Iowa in October.

8. Wisconsin: (2-1) Week three result: 35-14 win over Georgia Southern Week four matchup: at Purdue It took the Badgers awhile, but they finally broke away from Georgia Southern in the second half to avoid a massive upset at home. The new Phil Longo offense has struggled to throw the ball so far this year, but Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi have been steady out of the backfield. After not having any takeaways through the first two weeks, Luke Fickell’s defense showed out on Saturday with five interceptions. Wisconsin will travel to Purdue on Friday night and look to extend its winning streak to 17 against the Boilermakers.

9. Michigan State: (2-1) Week three result: 41-7 loss to Washington Week four matchup: vs. Maryland The impending decision on Mel Tucker's coaching career looms over Michigan State at the moment, but Saturday likely would have gone the same way even if Tucker was on the sidelines. The Spartans allowed over 700 yards and 41 points to the nation's fourth-best offense in Washington. Noah Kim and the Michigan State offense came back down the Earth a bit after a fast start to the year as well. Things won't get much easier for Sparty next week as they host 3-0 Maryland to try and avoid dropping two straight after an encouraging start to the season.

10. Purdue: (1-2) Week three result: 35-20 loss to Syracuse Week four matchup: vs. Wisconsin Purdue remains winless at home through two games in Ross-Ade Stadium this season, falling to Syracuse on Saturday night. Hudson Card and the offense had a tough outing under the lights, fumbling seven times (losing three) and having an interception against the Orange. After a strong showing against Virginia Tech, Purdue’s defense took a step back on Saturday. The group allowed Garrett Shrader to run for 195 yards and four scores in the loss. Now 1-2, Purdue will host Wisconsin on Friday night, a team it hasn’t beaten since 2003.