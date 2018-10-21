Boilermaker defense fueled Purdue's rout of No. 2 Ohio State
The game was already won for Purdue, its stunning rout of No. 2 Ohio State already decided, when Markus Bailey intercepted Dwayne Haskins with a little more than two minutes to play Saturday night and returned it 41 yards for the Boilermakers' seventh touchdown.
It was simply Purdue piling on as it perhaps laid waste to both a national championship bid and a Heisman campaign in one fell swoop, scoring the sort of signature moment its program has sought for years.
But it was such a fitting bit of punctuation to finish off that program-changing sort of moment, because while the Purdue offense posted 42 points, this was just as much the defense's night, if not more so.
Numbers don't tell the story of what that Boilermaker defense did Saturday night or how far it's come since an 0-3 start to this season.
Ohio State got its yards, 546 of them, 470 of which came off the right arm of Haskins, whose Heisman campaign may or may not live to see Sunday morning.
The key to it all was simple, really: Tackle.
If Purdue missed a tackle all night against the waves of blue-chip talent Ohio State fielded, it didn't miss enough to bear noting.
And that was the blueprint against the Buckeyes' big-play passing offense, to force the Buckeyes into modest gains, then put a hard cap on those gains.
"We knew they were going to get some yards because we were playing soft coverage," Bailey said. "We just didn't want them to score touchdowns."
Both of Ohio State's came in the fourth quarter, when Purdue held a multi-score lead, and the Buckeyes couldn't stop the Boilermakers anyway.
Otherwise, the Boilermakers gave ground, but then stood their ground when it mattered most.
The Buckeyes reached the red zone (i.e. inside the opponent's 20) five times — really just four; the game ended with Ohio State at the 17, counting as a red-zone trip — and left with just two field goals to show for it.
Purdue kept Ohio State off the board altogether twice, once forcing a 33-yard field goal that missed and once holding on a fourth down at the 2.
Prior to both of those field goals, cornerback Antonio Blackmon broke up would-be touchdowns on third down.
Blackmon said Purdue expanded its red-zone defensive work in practice this week.
"Once you get to the red zone, you really have to buckle down and understand spacing," Blackmon said. "All of us were making plays in the red zone."
Without the vertical threat Purdue was otherwise wary of, it played its best defense in the highest-stakes situations, led by Blackmon, who took points off the board twice and made it known that on this day, nothing would come easily for the nation's second-ranked team.
"It's a testament to our DBs," Bailey said. "They made some big-time plays. If they don't make those plays, the whole course of the game could be different."
Purdue's changed its season on the back of aggressiveness, in all its forms.
It paid off against Ohio State. While Purdue did come with an eye toward allowing yards to prevent game-changing plays, it was aggressive early on, blitzing Haskins into check-down throws, then making the tackles, the first time, every time, through it all making sure that Ohio State's east-and-west passing was bottled up.
When it didn't blitz, it showed it.
"We came in with an aggressive plan, an aggressive approach," Jeff Brohm said. "We did a pretty good job playing (man-to-man) when we had to play man, a pretty good job generating a little bit of pressure, and a good job making the quarterback feel a little uncomfortable.
"We gave him a lot of different looks, some max-blitz looks to get him on his heels. When they checked, we checked. It was a cat-and-mouse game we played, and we happened to win."
It wasn't all that long ago that it was that same defense stewing over its three-game losing streak to open the season, the final two of those losses coming after that defense surrendered game-deciding scoring drives.
Now, this.
"It just goes to show you how far we've come, because we weren't where we needed to be early on," Brohm said. "Our coaches and players worked extremely hard and I'm proud of them all, because this was a big-time performance."
