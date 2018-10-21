The game was already won for Purdue, its stunning rout of No. 2 Ohio State already decided, when Markus Bailey intercepted Dwayne Haskins with a little more than two minutes to play Saturday night and returned it 41 yards for the Boilermakers' seventh touchdown.

It was simply Purdue piling on as it perhaps laid waste to both a national championship bid and a Heisman campaign in one fell swoop, scoring the sort of signature moment its program has sought for years.

But it was such a fitting bit of punctuation to finish off that program-changing sort of moment, because while the Purdue offense posted 42 points, this was just as much the defense's night, if not more so.

Numbers don't tell the story of what that Boilermaker defense did Saturday night or how far it's come since an 0-3 start to this season.

Ohio State got its yards, 546 of them, 470 of which came off the right arm of Haskins, whose Heisman campaign may or may not live to see Sunday morning.

The key to it all was simple, really: Tackle.

If Purdue missed a tackle all night against the waves of blue-chip talent Ohio State fielded, it didn't miss enough to bear noting.

And that was the blueprint against the Buckeyes' big-play passing offense, to force the Buckeyes into modest gains, then put a hard cap on those gains.

"We knew they were going to get some yards because we were playing soft coverage," Bailey said. "We just didn't want them to score touchdowns."

Both of Ohio State's came in the fourth quarter, when Purdue held a multi-score lead, and the Buckeyes couldn't stop the Boilermakers anyway.

Otherwise, the Boilermakers gave ground, but then stood their ground when it mattered most.