Purdue has added many players through the transfer portal, but, on the other hand, they have lost right around twenty as well. While some were destined to rarely play at Purdue, some players leaving are considered significant losses. In particular, the offensive line was gutted by the Transfer Portal, with all three offensive linemen that left landing at new schools - the trio of Eric Miller, Spencer Holstege, and Sione Finau would have all been starters on the offensive line. The portal giveth and taketh and Purdue has been on both ends of it. Where are the former Boilermakers now?

Players That Have Found a New Home

- Defensive Tackle - Branson Deen - The U - Offensive Guard - Spencer Holstege - UCLA - Offensive Guard - Sione Finau - Arizona State - Defensive Tackle - Greg Hudgins - Charlotte - Defensive Tackle - Lawrence Johnson - Auburn - Running Back - Kobe Lewis - Florida Atlantic - Offensive Tackle - Eric Miller - Louisville - Defensive Tackle - Tristan Cox - Ohio - Defensive End - Jack Sullivan - USC UPDATE: - Quarterback - Brady Allen - Louisville

As stated before, the loss of Holstege, Finau, and Miller are probably the three biggest losses of the off-season. Those three would have been surefire starters on the offensive line. Instead, Purdue enters the summer with the offensive line as maybe their weakest position on the roster. They have hit the portal hard and have replaced the losses of Holsetge and Finau well, but offensive tackle remains a serious concern going into the summer. As it stands now, Moussa and Johnson should be the starting two offensive tackles, but who is up next after those two? Could Mbow swing out to tackle if needed? The answer is yes, but he is a much better interior offensive lineman, probably a pro someday. The defensive line was also ravished with veteran losses, but the new staff did a great job of replacing productive players with productive players from other power five conferences. Jack Sullivan is the biggest loss from that group, in my opinion. Of all of the players that have transferred and found a new home, it remains true that Eric Miller is the most surprising and impactful loss. The 6th year offensive tackle would have brought so much experience to a youthful group, not only that, he joined the portal late, not giving Purdue much time to look for a replacement. He followed his former Purdue roommate, Jack Plummer to Louisville to team up with Coach Jeff Brohm.

Still in the Portal

- Quarterback - Mike Alaimo - Tight End - Kyle Bilodeau - Cornerback - Jordan Buchanan - Cornerback - Brandon Calloway - Cornerback - Tee Denson - Running Back - King Doerue - Cornerback - Jah'von Grigsby - Tight End - Charlie Kenrich - Running Back - Kentrell Marks - Wide Receiver - Collin Sullivan Mike Alaimo has received plenty of interest from lower-level schools, per his Twitter. His brother transferred to Coastal Carolina, so maybe he is holding out hope for an offer to team up with him at Coastal. A trio of cornerbacks entered the portal a couple of weeks ago - the staff took many corner transfers over the group of three. A surprising entry was Charlie Kenrich, as he grew up a Purdue fan. These players can still be recruited since they all entered the portal before the date when it closed and can commit to an institution. There may be movement soon as players are graduating from college and can still enter the portal as Grad Transfers.

Nationwide Portal Numbers