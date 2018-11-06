The 6-foot-10 forward/center from Minneapolis was compared by Purdue's coaches to Caleb Swanigan, not because he's a particularly similar player — they're very different body types — but because of his projected ability to play inside and out.

"They need a skilled guy to pick up some of the load," said Nnaji's father, Apham, referencing, too, the prospect of All-American Carsen Edwards departing after his junior season. "I know they have some really good guards coming in and some guys who can shoot it, but they may not have the guy who becomes the lynchpin for it all. That's sort of what they said they'd be looking for in Zeke."

"They'd use him as a stretch 4, or 3, depending on the matchup," Apham Nnaji said. "He'd want to move him around to create different mismatches. He likes big guys who can shoot it, who can dribble, who can bring the ball up the court, big guys who can make other big guys run so much they get tired. We did a lot of Xs and Os and he has a lot of ideas, and he's had a lot of good big men in the post, so he knows what he likes to do and wants to do going forward, as the NBA becomes more position-less basketball and college is going that same way. He believes you can't get there unless you have skills and he thinks Zeke has that kind of skill set."



The Purdue visit was Nnaji's fifth and final official visit, joining the trips taken to fellow finalists Baylor, UCLA, Kansas and Arizona.

Apham Nnaji said the official visit validated Purdue making that cut in the first place. Nnaji and his family had previously made an unofficial visit in late August, one of many unofficials they took prior to the official visit stage.

"Coach pointed out many times how fast he wants to play, how he wants to use his big guys to create different mismatches, to move them around," he said. "That's really intriguing for Zeke and that's why Purdue is on the list.

"Some people were like, 'Purdue?' It was, 'Yeah, you have to watch their games. That guy can coach.'"

Now, Purdue waits.

Nnaji's plan is to choose from his five finalists — though North Carolina is making a push, too, having just offered and sent Roy Williams to the Twin Cities for a visit — in time to commit around Thanksgiving.

"He wants to make a commitment (early)," Apham Nnaji said, "but sign a letter of intent in the spring, just because of all the stuff that's swirling around, we want to make sure he makes a commitment, then can focus on his high school season."

The family hadn't set a criteria list for a decision yet, but early opportunity "to make an impact" may be a significant factor, Apham Nnaji said.