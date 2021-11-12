Boilermakers cruise past Indiana State for second win
Paced by sophomores Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey, No. 7 Purdue opened a 25-point first-half lead Friday night against Indiana State and never looked back, cruising past the Sycamores 92-67.
Ivey led Purdue with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting while Edey made 8-of-9 shots in a 22-point, 10-rebound outburst. Caleb Furst added 12 points and Trevion Williams 11.
More to come ...
