PDF: Purdue-Wisconsin statistics

In the first overtime game of the season, the Boilermakers lost their 13th straight game to Wisconsin in triple overtime Saturday.



The 47-44 loss means Purdue will still need a win next weekend to earn bowl eligibility. Purdue lost its third game in its last four ties despite holding a 27-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

"Definitely hurts," Jeff Brohm said after the loss. "I thought our guys competed hard to find a way to beat a very good football team that we haven't beaten in a long time. We had our chances. It does hurt."

Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor, who came in as the nation's leading rusher, finished with a career-high 321 yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns. Taylor had the game-winning score in the third overtime as he broke several tackles on his way to a 17-yard score. Both teams traded touchdowns in the first two overtime periods.

"It just seemed like we ran out of gas a little bit and we couldn't stop the run," Brohm said. "They just kept running it off tackle on us there at the end. Obviously I guess we couldn't get an answer for it."

In his last game at Ross-Ade Stadium, senior quarterback David Blough finished with 386 passing yards and four touchdowns. Purdue's fifth-year senior signal caller got the home team on the scoreboard first with a 18-yard screen pass to D.J. Knox for the touchdown. David Blough is the first Boilermakers quarterback to throw for over 300 yards versus a Wisconsin team since Kyle Orton finished with 411 in 2003. The 26-23 win 15 years ago in Madison was the Boilermakers last victory over Wisconsin. Blough's 12th career 300-yard passing game tied him with Curtis Painter for second all-time in school history.

"We've been saying there still is a lot of work left to do at Purdue," Blough said. "We definitely are leaving it better than we found it but there is still a ways to go. After that (loss), we're still just middle of the road right now. If we want to be top notch, top tier than you have to beat Wisconsin if you're on the west side (of the Big Ten). That's just how it is."

Wisconsin (7-5, 5-3) took its first lead of the game in the third quarter as a 80-yard touchdown scamper by Jonathan Taylor on the first play of the second half was followed up by a field goal drive. However, Purdue (5-6, 4-4) ended the third quarter on back-to-back touchdown drives to regain a two-score advantage.

The Badgers scored touchdowns on back-to-back fourth-quarter drives via passes to receiver Danny Davis to tie the game at 27 with just under two minutes to go.