Boilermakers fall flat in Big Ten road opener at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — This hot-and-cold Purdue season hit a distinct freezing point Sunday in Lincoln, in the Boilermakers' Big Ten road opener, a 70-56 loss to Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers, their roster torn down in the offseason and this season largely compromised In the name of a rebuild, beat the Boilermakers about 36 hours after playing an overtime game at Indiana, benefiting In part from Purdue's absolute inability much of the game to make high-percentage shots.
But Nebraska forced transition against a Purdue team playing big lineups, and made countless plays when Purdue had threatened to take control of the game.
Purdue shot less than 31 percent from the floor.
In the second half, center Matt Haarms hit the floor hard and was lost for the final six minutes after apparently hitting his head.
Trevion Williams finished with 18 and 15 rebounds.
More to come ...
