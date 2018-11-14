Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter had a candid response to the question of how Purdue can replace senior co-captain Jacob Thieneman.

"Well, you can't," Thieneman's position coach said Wednesday night. "He did a lot of stuff for this program that everybody can't see."

Brennan Thieneman, Jacob's younger brother who will likely replace Jacob in the starting lineup for the second straight game on Saturday, confirmed after practice Wednesday that his older brother developed a staph infection in his shoulder area last week and the ailment forced him to be hospitalized for several days. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm confirmed Wednesday that Jacob Thieneman was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Defensive coordinator Nick Holt hinted at the unfairness of asking sophomore Brennan Thieneman to replace all the tangible and intangible qualities of his older brother so early in his college career. However, that is the Purdue's reality in the final two regular season games.

"Just look at the stats," Holt said when asked about trying to replace Jacob Thieneman. "He's one of our most productive guys, and it sure showed Saturday that it hindered us in some things. Unfortunately, that's football, and we expect the next man up to perform at the same level and sometimes that's not being realistic, but we have to get those guys ready too."

Brennan Thieneman acknowledged Wednesday evening that asking him to understand the concepts on defense as well as his older brother likely isn't realistic. However he said he expects to play much more efficiently and physically than he did last weekend at Minnesota.

"It was a big adjustment for me because one day his shoulder just wasn't feeling well and hurting and we all thought he'd be out for a practice or two and next thing I know he's going to the emergency room," Brennan Thieneman said. "I was really freaked out for my brother at first and kind of came out of nowhere for me."

Wisconsin will come to Ross-Ade Stadium with a rushing attack that ranks sixth in the nation and is led by tailback Jonathan Taylor. The former Freshman All-American selection from last season is not only leading all Football Bowl Subdivision tailbacks in rushing yards but he leads the second-highest rusher on the list by over 100 yards. The Badgers have three offensive linemen selected on various All-American lists.

On the flip side of the momentum equation, Purdue allowed 265 yards on the ground last week and 6.46 yards per carry last week in a 41-10 blowout loss at Minnesota. After Wednesday's practice session, Holt called the run fit issues at Minnesota even without Jacob Thieneman "very correctable.".

"A lot of it was a lack of focus after we had some adversity in the third quarter," Holt said. "We just weren't in the right place and it shouldn't happen but it did. We just can't have it happen this week. We face a better running team this week, a lot better running team."