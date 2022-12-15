Purdue's 2022 football season is coming to a close, but the NFL still has the home stretch for the regular season. The Boilermakers currently have 15 alumni on NFL rosters. Let's take a look at how they are doing.

Raheem Mostert:

One of the eldest Boilermakers in the league has had the best season from an offensive perspective. Raheem Mostert has 610 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. The speedy running back has also added 126 receiving yards on 18 catches and 281 return yards for Mike McDaniel in Miami.

Rondale Moore:

The 2021 second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals was having his most productive season in the NFL before injuries took a toll. Rondale Moore was placed on injured reserve yesterday due to a groin injury, which will end his season. The former Purdue wide receiver had 41 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown in 8 games. He had 435 yards and a touchdown in 14 games as a rookie.

David Blough:

The quarterback during Rondale Moore's sensational freshman season was signed by the Arizona Cardinals after start quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL on Monday. Blough reunites with his favorite college target, but will not see the field with him. He had been on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad before signing with Arizona.

David Bell:

Cleveland Browns rookie David Bell has been a reserve wide receiver for much of the season. He has 23 catches for 196 yards, but has not scored his first NFL touchdown yet. Bell is listed behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones on the Browns depth chart as of right now.

Zander Horvath:

Former walk-on running back under Jeff Brohm has transitioned to full back at the pro level. In a limited role with the Chargers offense, Horvath has only 9 total touches for 16 yards, but did have receiving touchdowns in back-to-back games to start the seasons. Horvath has been used primarily in short yardage situations with over half of his total snaps being run blocking scenarios, per Pro Football Focus.

Dennis Kelly:

Dennis Kelly is the oldest Purdue alumni in the league, being drafted in 2012. He has carved out a role with the Indianapolis Colts has a depth offensive line piece. Kelly has started three games and has seen offensive snaps in four games this season for the Colts.